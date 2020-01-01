Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 845 vs Helio A22 – what's better?

Snapdragon 845 vs Helio A22

Snapdragon 845
Snapdragon 845
VS
Helio A22
Helio A22

We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 (Adreno 630) with the newer 4-core MediaTek Helio A22 (PowerVR GE8320) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
  • Shows significantly better (up to 4.4x) AnTuTu 8 score – 360K vs 81K
  • Supports 114% higher memory bandwidth (29.8 against 13.9 GB/s)
  • Has 4 cores more
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
  • 40% higher CPU clock speed (2800 vs 2000 MHz)
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (10 versus 12 nm)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~9%)
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of MediaTek Helio A22
  • Announced 6 months later

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 845 +173%
445
Helio A22
163
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 845 +222%
1750
Helio A22
543
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 845 +345%
360535
Helio A22
81081

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 845 and Helio A22

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.8 GHz – Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)
4x 1.5 GHz – Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 4
Frequency 2800 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 256 KB 32 KB
L2 cache 1 MB -
L3 cache 2 MB -
Process 10 nanometers 12 nanometers
Transistor count 3 billion -

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 630 PowerVR GE8320
Architecture Adreno 600 Rogue
GPU frequency 710 MHz 650 MHz
Cores - 2
Number of ALUs 256 -
FLOPS 727 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 1800 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 29.8 Gbit/s 13.9 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 6 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 685 NeuroPilot
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 1600 x 720
Max camera resolution 1x 32MP, 2x 16MP 1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
Video capture 4K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 120FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs DSD 32-бит/384 кГц AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X20 LTE -
4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou

Info

Announced December 2017 June 2018
Class Flagship Low end
Model number SDM845 MT6762M
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 official site MediaTek Helio A22 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
1 (50%)
1 (50%)
Total votes: 2

Related Comparisons

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Helio A22 and Snapdragon 845 or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish