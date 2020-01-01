Snapdragon 845 vs Helio A22
We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 (Adreno 630) with the newer 4-core MediaTek Helio A22 (PowerVR GE8320) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
15
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
50
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
22
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
- Shows significantly better (up to 4.4x) AnTuTu 8 score – 360K vs 81K
- Supports 114% higher memory bandwidth (29.8 against 13.9 GB/s)
- Has 4 cores more
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
- 40% higher CPU clock speed (2800 vs 2000 MHz)
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (10 versus 12 nm)
- Higher GPU frequency (~9%)
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of MediaTek Helio A22
- Announced 6 months later
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 845 +173%
445
163
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 845 +222%
1750
543
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 845 +345%
360535
81081
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.8 GHz – Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)
4x 1.5 GHz – Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|4
|Frequency
|2800 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|256 KB
|32 KB
|L2 cache
|1 MB
|-
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Process
|10 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Transistor count
|3 billion
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 630
|PowerVR GE8320
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Rogue
|GPU frequency
|710 MHz
|650 MHz
|Cores
|-
|2
|Number of ALUs
|256
|-
|FLOPS
|727 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|29.8 Gbit/s
|13.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|6 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 685
|NeuroPilot
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|1600 x 720
|Max camera resolution
|1x 32MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
|Video capture
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|DSD 32-бит/384 кГц
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X20 LTE
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
Info
|Announced
|December 2017
|June 2018
|Class
|Flagship
|Low end
|Model number
|SDM845
|MT6762M
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 official site
|MediaTek Helio A22 official site
Cast your vote
1 (50%)
1 (50%)
Total votes: 2