We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 (with Adreno 630 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G25 (IMG PowerVR GE8320). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
  • Performs 17.4x better in floating-point computations
  • Shows significantly better (up to 4.4x) AnTuTu 9 score – 411K vs 93K
  • Supports 100% higher memory bandwidth (29.8 against 14.9 GB/s)
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
  • 40% higher CPU clock speed (2800 vs 2000 MHz)
  • Has a smaller size transistor (10 versus 12 nm)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~9%)
Pros of MediaTek Helio G25
  • Announced 2-years and 7-months later

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 845
vs
Helio G25

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 845 +339%
411517
Helio G25
93664
CPU 102046 37241
GPU 154472 12508
Memory 63407 22592
UX 87601 20658
Total score 411517 93664
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 845 +274%
509
Helio G25
136
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 845 +367%
2205
Helio G25
472
Image compression 128.5 Mpixels/s 24.5 Mpixels/s
Face detection 20.4 images/s 4.89 images/s
Speech recognition 37.8 words/s 9.52 words/s
Machine learning 35.8 images/s 5.54 images/s
Camera shooting 19.4 images/s 2.55 images/s
HTML 5 2.62 Mnodes/s 0.55 Mnodes/s
SQLite 686.3 Krows/s 138.45 Krows/s

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 80% -
Graphics test 8 FPS -
Score 1436 -

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 53 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Call of Duty: Mobile 55 FPS
[High]		 -
Fortnite 28 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Shadowgun Legends 48 FPS
[High]		 -
World of Tanks Blitz 60 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 56 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Device Xiaomi Pocophone F1
1080 x 2246		 -
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 845 and Helio G25

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.8 GHz – Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)
4x 1.5 GHz – Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.5 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2800 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A
L1 cache 256 KB -
L2 cache 1.5 MB -
L3 cache 2 MB -
Process 10 nanometers 12 nanometers
Transistor count 3 billion -
TDP 9 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 630 IMG PowerVR GE8320
Architecture Adreno 600 Rogue
GPU frequency 710 MHz 650 MHz
Execution units 2 2
Shading units 256 64
FLOPS 727 Gigaflops 41.8 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 1600 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 29.8 Gbit/s 14.9 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 6 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 685 No
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 2400 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 32MP, 2x 16MP 1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
Video capture 4K at 60FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 120FPS 1080p at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X20 LTE -
4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced December 2017 June 2020
Class Flagship Low end
Model number SDM845 MT6762G
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 official site MediaTek Helio G25 official site

