Snapdragon 845 vs Helio G35

Snapdragon 845
VS
Helio G35
Snapdragon 845
Helio G35

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 (with Adreno 630 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G35 (IMG PowerVR GE8320). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v9
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Gaming
  7. Specs
  8. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
  • Performs 13.4x better in floating-point computations
  • Shows significantly better (up to 3.3x) AnTuTu 9 score – 414K vs 123K
  • Supports 100% higher memory bandwidth (29.8 against 14.9 GB/s)
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
  • 22% higher CPU clock speed (2800 vs 2300 MHz)
  • Has a smaller size transistor (10 versus 12 nm)
Pros of MediaTek Helio G35
  • Announced 2-years and 7-months later

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 845
vs
Helio G35

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 845 +235%
414687
Helio G35
123795
CPU 102046 38954
GPU 154472 16847
Memory 63407 26654
UX 87601 40547
Total score 414687 123795
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 845 +190%
510
Helio G35
176
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 845 +121%
2218
Helio G35
1003
Image compression 128.5 Mpixels/s 27.3 Mpixels/s
Face detection 20.4 images/s 4.3 images/s
Speech recognition 37.8 words/s 9.73 words/s
Machine learning 35.8 images/s 6.17 images/s
Camera shooting 19.4 images/s 2.88 images/s
HTML 5 2.62 Mnodes/s 0.6 Mnodes/s
SQLite 686.3 Krows/s 137.2 Krows/s

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 53 FPS
[Ultra]		 23 FPS
[Low]
Call of Duty: Mobile 55 FPS
[High]		 29 FPS
[Medium]
Fortnite 28 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Shadowgun Legends 48 FPS
[High]		 30 FPS
[Low]
World of Tanks Blitz 60 FPS
[Ultra]		 43 FPS
[Low]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 56 FPS
[Ultra]		 29 FPS
[Low]
Device Xiaomi Pocophone F1
1080 x 2246		 Xiaomi Poco C3
720 x 1600
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 845 and Helio G35

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.8 GHz – Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)
4x 1.5 GHz – Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 8x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2800 MHz 2300 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A
L1 cache 256 KB -
L2 cache 1 MB -
L3 cache 2 MB -
Process 10 nanometers 12 nanometers
Transistor count 3 billion -
TDP 9 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 630 IMG PowerVR GE8320
Architecture Adreno 600 Rogue
GPU frequency 710 MHz 680 MHz
Execution units 2 2
Shading units 256 32
FLOPS 727 Gigaflops 54.4 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 1600 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 29.8 Gbit/s 14.9 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 6 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 685 No
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 2400 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 32MP, 2x 16MP 1x 25MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 60FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 120FPS 1080p at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, AV1
Audio codecs DSD 32-бит/384 кГц AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X20 LTE -
4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS

Info

Announced December 2017 June 2020
Class Flagship Low end
Model number SDM845 MT6765G
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 official site MediaTek Helio G35 official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Helio G35 and Snapdragon 845, or ask any questions
