Snapdragon 845 vs Helio G35
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 (with Adreno 630 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G35 (IMG PowerVR GE8320). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
20
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
60
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
26
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
- Performs 13.4x better in floating-point computations
- Shows significantly better (up to 3.3x) AnTuTu 9 score – 414K vs 123K
- Supports 100% higher memory bandwidth (29.8 against 14.9 GB/s)
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
- 22% higher CPU clock speed (2800 vs 2300 MHz)
- Has a smaller size transistor (10 versus 12 nm)
Pros of MediaTek Helio G35
- Announced 2-years and 7-months later
Benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|102046
|38954
|GPU
|154472
|16847
|Memory
|63407
|26654
|UX
|87601
|40547
|Total score
|414687
|123795
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 845 +190%
510
176
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 845 +121%
2218
1003
|Image compression
|128.5 Mpixels/s
|27.3 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|20.4 images/s
|4.3 images/s
|Speech recognition
|37.8 words/s
|9.73 words/s
|Machine learning
|35.8 images/s
|6.17 images/s
|Camera shooting
|19.4 images/s
|2.88 images/s
|HTML 5
|2.62 Mnodes/s
|0.6 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|686.3 Krows/s
|137.2 Krows/s
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|53 FPS
[Ultra]
|23 FPS
[Low]
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|55 FPS
[High]
|29 FPS
[Medium]
|Fortnite
|28 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Shadowgun Legends
|48 FPS
[High]
|30 FPS
[Low]
|World of Tanks Blitz
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|43 FPS
[Low]
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|56 FPS
[Ultra]
|29 FPS
[Low]
|Device
|Xiaomi Pocophone F1
1080 x 2246
|Xiaomi Poco C3
720 x 1600
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 845 and Helio G35
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.8 GHz – Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)
4x 1.5 GHz – Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|8x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2800 MHz
|2300 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|L1 cache
|256 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|1 MB
|-
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Process
|10 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Transistor count
|3 billion
|-
|TDP
|9 W
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 630
|IMG PowerVR GE8320
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Rogue
|GPU frequency
|710 MHz
|680 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|2
|Shading units
|256
|32
|FLOPS
|727 Gigaflops
|54.4 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|1600 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|29.8 Gbit/s
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|6 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 685
|No
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|2400 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 32MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 25MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 60FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 120FPS
|1080p at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, AV1
|Audio codecs
|DSD 32-бит/384 кГц
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X20 LTE
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
Info
|Announced
|December 2017
|June 2020
|Class
|Flagship
|Low end
|Model number
|SDM845
|MT6765G
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 official site
|MediaTek Helio G35 official site
