Snapdragon 845 vs Helio G88
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 (with Adreno 630 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G88 (Mali-G52 MC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
29
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
15
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
60
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
34
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
- Shows significantly better (up to 84%) AnTuTu 8 score – 355K vs 192K
- 40% higher CPU clock speed (2800 vs 2000 MHz)
- Has a smaller size transistor (10 versus 12 nm)
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of MediaTek Helio G88
- Announced 3-years and 7-months later
- Higher GPU frequency (~41%)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 8
|CPU
|101932
|74619
|GPU
|144105
|33985
|Memory
|56515
|42103
|UX
|57020
|43577
|Total score
|355174
|192977
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 845 +49%
499
335
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 845 +68%
2165
1290
|Image compression
|128.5 Mpixels/s
|-
|Face detection
|20.4 images/s
|-
|Speech recognition
|37.8 words/s
|-
|Machine learning
|35.8 images/s
|-
|Camera shooting
|19.4 images/s
|-
|HTML 5
|2.62 Mnodes/s
|-
|SQLite
|686.3 Krows/s
|-
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|53 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|55 FPS
[High]
|-
|Fortnite
|28 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Shadowgun Legends
|48 FPS
[High]
|-
|World of Tanks Blitz
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|56 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Device
|Xiaomi Pocophone F1
1080 x 2246
|-
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 845 and Helio G88
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.8 GHz – Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)
4x 1.5 GHz – Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2800 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|256 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|1 MB
|-
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Process
|10 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Transistor count
|3 billion
|-
|TDP
|9 W
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 630
|Mali-G52 MC2
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|710 MHz
|1000 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|2
|Shading units
|256
|32
|FLOPS
|727 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|-
|Max bandwidth
|29.8 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|8 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 685
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 32MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 64MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 60FPS
|2K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 120FPS
|2K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|DSD 32-бит/384 кГц
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X20 LTE
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 100 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|December 2017
|June 2021
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Model number
|SDM845
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 official site
|MediaTek Helio G88 official site
