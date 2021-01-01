Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 845 vs Helio G96 – what's better?

Snapdragon 845 vs Helio G96

Snapdragon 845
VS
Helio G96
Snapdragon 845
Helio G96

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 (with Adreno 630 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G96 (Mali G57 MC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
  • 37% higher CPU clock speed (2800 vs 2050 MHz)
  • Has a smaller size transistor (10 versus 12 nm)
  • Shows better (up to 20%) AnTuTu 9 score – 414K vs 346K
Pros of MediaTek Helio G96
  • Announced 3-years and 7-months later
  • Higher GPU frequency (~20%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 845
vs
Helio G96

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 845 +20%
414687
Helio G96
346649
CPU 102046 92742
GPU 154472 95976
Memory 63407 57726
UX 87601 98195
Total score 414687 346649
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 845 +34%
2218
Helio G96
1657
Image compression 128.5 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 20.4 images/s -
Speech recognition 37.8 words/s -
Machine learning 35.8 images/s -
Camera shooting 19.4 images/s -
HTML 5 2.62 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 686.3 Krows/s -

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 53 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Call of Duty: Mobile 55 FPS
[High]		 -
Fortnite 28 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Shadowgun Legends 48 FPS
[High]		 -
World of Tanks Blitz 60 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 56 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Device Xiaomi Pocophone F1
1080 x 2246		 -
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 845 and Helio G96

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.8 GHz – Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)
4x 1.5 GHz – Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 2x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2800 MHz 2050 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A
L1 cache 256 KB -
L2 cache 1 MB -
L3 cache 2 MB -
Process 10 nanometers 12 nanometers
Transistor count 3 billion -
TDP 9 W -

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 630 Mali G57 MC2
Architecture Adreno 600 Valhall
GPU frequency 710 MHz 850 MHz
Execution units 2 2
Shading units 256 32
FLOPS 727 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit -
Max bandwidth 29.8 Gbit/s -
Max size 8 GB -

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 685 Yes
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 32MP, 2x 16MP 1x 108MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 120FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs DSD 32-бит/384 кГц AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X20 LTE -
4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 13
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps -
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps -
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced December 2017 June 2021
Class Flagship Mid range
Model number SDM845 -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 official site MediaTek Helio G96 official site

