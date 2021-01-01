Snapdragon 845 vs Helio G96
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 (with Adreno 630 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G96 (Mali G57 MC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
40
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
32
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
60
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
44
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
- 37% higher CPU clock speed (2800 vs 2050 MHz)
- Has a smaller size transistor (10 versus 12 nm)
- Shows better (up to 20%) AnTuTu 9 score – 414K vs 346K
Pros of MediaTek Helio G96
- Announced 3-years and 7-months later
- Higher GPU frequency (~20%)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|102046
|92742
|GPU
|154472
|95976
|Memory
|63407
|57726
|UX
|87601
|98195
|Total score
|414687
|346649
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
510
509
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 845 +34%
2218
1657
|Image compression
|128.5 Mpixels/s
|-
|Face detection
|20.4 images/s
|-
|Speech recognition
|37.8 words/s
|-
|Machine learning
|35.8 images/s
|-
|Camera shooting
|19.4 images/s
|-
|HTML 5
|2.62 Mnodes/s
|-
|SQLite
|686.3 Krows/s
|-
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|53 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|55 FPS
[High]
|-
|Fortnite
|28 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Shadowgun Legends
|48 FPS
[High]
|-
|World of Tanks Blitz
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|56 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Device
|Xiaomi Pocophone F1
1080 x 2246
|-
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 845 and Helio G96
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.8 GHz – Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)
4x 1.5 GHz – Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|2x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2800 MHz
|2050 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|L1 cache
|256 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|1 MB
|-
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Process
|10 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Transistor count
|3 billion
|-
|TDP
|9 W
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 630
|Mali G57 MC2
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Valhall
|GPU frequency
|710 MHz
|850 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|2
|Shading units
|256
|32
|FLOPS
|727 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|-
|Max bandwidth
|29.8 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|8 GB
|-
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 685
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 32MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 108MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|DSD 32-бит/384 кГц
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X20 LTE
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|LTE Cat. 13
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|-
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|-
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|December 2017
|June 2021
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Model number
|SDM845
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 official site
|MediaTek Helio G96 official site
