Snapdragon 845 vs Helio P22

Snapdragon 845
Snapdragon 845
VS
Helio P22
Helio P22

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 (with Adreno 630 graphics) and MediaTek Helio P22 (PowerVR GE8320). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
  • Performs 17.7x better in floating-point computations
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
  • 40% higher CPU clock speed (2800 vs 2000 MHz)
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (10 versus 12 nm)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~9%)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 845
360535
Helio P22
н/д

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 845 and Helio P22

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.8 GHz – Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)
4x 1.5 GHz – Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 8x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2800 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 256 KB -
L2 cache 1 MB -
L3 cache 2 MB -
Process 10 nanometers 12 nanometers
Transistor count 3 billion 5.5 billion

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 630 PowerVR GE8320
Architecture Adreno 600 Rogue
GPU frequency 710 MHz 650 MHz
Cores - 2
Number of ALUs 256 -
FLOPS 727 Gigaflops 41 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 12 11

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 1600 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 29.8 Gbit/s -
Max size 8 GB 6 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 685 CorePilot
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 1600 x 720
Max camera resolution 1x 32MP, 2x 16MP 1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
Video capture 4K at 60FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 120FPS 1080p at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs DSD 32-бит/384 кГц AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X20 LTE -
4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced December 2017 May 2018
Class Flagship Mid range
Model number SDM845 MT6762R
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 official site MediaTek Helio P22 official site

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Helio P22 and Snapdragon 845 or ask any questions
