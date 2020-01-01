Snapdragon 845 vs Helio P22
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 (with Adreno 630 graphics) and MediaTek Helio P22 (PowerVR GE8320). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
21
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
50
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
34
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
- Performs 17.7x better in floating-point computations
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
- 40% higher CPU clock speed (2800 vs 2000 MHz)
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (10 versus 12 nm)
- Higher GPU frequency (~9%)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
- Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
445
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1750
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
360535
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.8 GHz – Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)
4x 1.5 GHz – Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|8x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2800 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|256 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|1 MB
|-
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Process
|10 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Transistor count
|3 billion
|5.5 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 630
|PowerVR GE8320
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Rogue
|GPU frequency
|710 MHz
|650 MHz
|Cores
|-
|2
|Number of ALUs
|256
|-
|FLOPS
|727 Gigaflops
|41 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12
|11
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|1600 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|29.8 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|8 GB
|6 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 685
|CorePilot
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|1600 x 720
|Max camera resolution
|1x 32MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
|Video capture
|4K at 60FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 120FPS
|1080p at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|DSD 32-бит/384 кГц
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X20 LTE
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|December 2017
|May 2018
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Model number
|SDM845
|MT6762R
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 official site
|MediaTek Helio P22 official site
