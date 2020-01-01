Snapdragon 845 vs Helio X30
We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 (Adreno 630) with the older 10-core MediaTek Helio X30 (PowerVR GT7400 Plus) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
33
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
50
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
41
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
- Performs 3.5x better in floating-point computations
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
- Announced 10 months later
- 8% higher CPU clock speed (2800 vs 2600 MHz)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
- Supports 7% higher memory bandwidth (29.8 against 27.81 GB/s)
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of MediaTek Helio X30
- Has 2 cores more
- Higher GPU frequency (~13%)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 845 +52%
445
292
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 845 +28%
1750
1372
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
360535
н/д
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.8 GHz – Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)
4x 1.5 GHz – Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|2x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A35
|Cores
|8
|10
|Frequency
|2800 MHz
|2600 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|256 KB
|64 KB
|L2 cache
|1 MB
|2 MB
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Process
|10 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Transistor count
|3 billion
|3 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 630
|PowerVR GT7400 Plus
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Midgard
|GPU frequency
|710 MHz
|800 MHz
|Cores
|-
|4
|Number of ALUs
|256
|128
|FLOPS
|727 Gigaflops
|205 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12
|11.2
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|29.8 Gbit/s
|27.81 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 685
|No
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|3840 x 2160
|Max camera resolution
|1x 32MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 28MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9, VC-1
|Audio codecs
|DSD 32-бит/384 кГц
|AMR-NB, ADPCM, AMR-WB, OGG, WAV, MP3, MP2, AAC, AMR-NB, LAC, APE, AAC-plus v1, AAC-plus v2, WMA, ADPCM
Connectivity
|Modem
|X20 LTE
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|LTE Cat. 10
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Up to 450 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 50 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
Info
|Announced
|December 2017
|February 2017
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Model number
|SDM845
|MT6799
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 official site
|MediaTek Helio X30 official site
