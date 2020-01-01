Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 845 vs Helio X30 – what's better?

We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 (Adreno 630) with the older 10-core MediaTek Helio X30 (PowerVR GT7400 Plus) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
  • Performs 3.5x better in floating-point computations
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
  • Announced 10 months later
  • 8% higher CPU clock speed (2800 vs 2600 MHz)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
  • Supports 7% higher memory bandwidth (29.8 against 27.81 GB/s)
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of MediaTek Helio X30
  • Has 2 cores more
  • Higher GPU frequency (~13%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 845 +52%
445
Helio X30
292
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 845 +28%
1750
Helio X30
1372
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 845
360535
Helio X30
н/д

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 845 and Helio X30

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.8 GHz – Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)
4x 1.5 GHz – Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 2x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A35
Cores 8 10
Frequency 2800 MHz 2600 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 256 KB 64 KB
L2 cache 1 MB 2 MB
L3 cache 2 MB -
Process 10 nanometers 10 nanometers
Transistor count 3 billion 3 billion

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 630 PowerVR GT7400 Plus
Architecture Adreno 600 Midgard
GPU frequency 710 MHz 800 MHz
Cores - 4
Number of ALUs 256 128
FLOPS 727 Gigaflops 205 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 12 11.2

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 29.8 Gbit/s 27.81 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 685 No
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 3840 x 2160
Max camera resolution 1x 32MP, 2x 16MP 1x 28MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 120FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9, VC-1
Audio codecs DSD 32-бит/384 кГц AMR-NB, ADPCM, AMR-WB, OGG, WAV, MP3, MP2, AAC, AMR-NB, LAC, APE, AAC-plus v1, AAC-plus v2, WMA, ADPCM

Connectivity

Modem X20 LTE -
4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 10
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps Up to 450 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 50 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou

Info

Announced December 2017 February 2017
Class Flagship Flagship
Model number SDM845 MT6799
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 official site MediaTek Helio X30 official site

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Helio X30 and Snapdragon 845 or ask any questions
