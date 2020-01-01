Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 845 vs MediaTek MT6739 – what's better?

Snapdragon 845 vs MediaTek MT6739

Snapdragon 845
Snapdragon 845
VS
MediaTek MT6739
MediaTek MT6739

We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 (Adreno 630) with the older 4-core MediaTek MT6739 (PowerVR GE8100) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
  • Performs 34.6x better in floating-point computations
  • Supports 366% higher memory bandwidth (29.8 against 6.4 GB/s)
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (10 versus 28 nm)
  • Has 4 cores more
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for MediaTek
  • 87% higher CPU clock speed (2800 vs 1500 MHz)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~25%)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 845 and MediaTek MT6739

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.8 GHz – Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)
4x 1.5 GHz – Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 4x 1.5 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 4
Frequency 2800 MHz 1500 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 256 KB -
L2 cache 1 MB -
L3 cache 2 MB -
Process 10 nanometers 28 nanometers
Transistor count 3 billion 1 billion

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 630 PowerVR GE8100
Architecture Adreno 600 Rogue
GPU frequency 710 MHz 570 MHz
Number of ALUs 256 -
FLOPS 727 Gigaflops 21 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 12 10

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 667 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 1x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 29.8 Gbit/s 6.4 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 3 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 685 No
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 1440 x 720
Max camera resolution 1x 32MP, 2x 16MP 1x 13MP, 2x 8MP
Video capture 4K at 60FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 120FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs DSD 32-бит/384 кГц AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X20 LTE MT6177M
4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 5
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 50 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced December 2017 September 2017
Class Flagship Low end
Model number SDM845 MT6739
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 official site MediaTek MT6739 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
2 (66.7%)
1 (33.3%)
Total votes: 3

Related Comparisons

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of MediaTek MT6739 and Snapdragon 845 or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish