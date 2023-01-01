Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 845 vs Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 (with Adreno 630 graphics) and Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 (Adreno 619). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
  • Supports 75% higher memory bandwidth (29.8 against 17 GB/s)
  • Performs 50% better in floating-point computations
  • 40% higher CPU clock speed (2800 vs 2000 MHz)
  • Shows better (up to 14%) AnTuTu 9 score – 403K vs 354K
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1
  • Announced 4-years and 11-months later
  • Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 10 nm)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~16%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 845
vs
Snapdragon 4 Gen 1

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 845 +14%
403088
Snapdragon 4 Gen 1
354055
CPU 102331 101413
GPU 154456 90246
Memory 57724 59456
UX 87647 100024
Total score 403088 354055
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Image compression 124.7 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 20.4 images/s -
Speech recognition 33.6 words/s -
Machine learning 35.3 images/s -
Camera shooting 19.8 images/s -
HTML 5 2.62 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 667.1 Krows/s -

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 81% 99%
Graphics test 8 FPS 6 FPS
Score 1437 1038

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 53 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Call of Duty: Mobile 55 FPS
[High]		 -
Fortnite 28 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Shadowgun Legends 48 FPS
[High]		 -
World of Tanks Blitz 60 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 56 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Device Xiaomi Pocophone F1
1080 x 2246		 -
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 845 and Snapdragon 4 Gen 1

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.8 GHz – Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2800 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A
L1 cache 256 KB -
L2 cache 1.5 MB -
L3 cache 2 MB -
Process 10 nanometers 6 nanometers
Transistor count 3 billion -
TDP 9 W -

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 630 Adreno 619
Architecture Adreno 600 Adreno 600
GPU frequency 710 MHz 825 MHz
Execution units 2 2
Shading units 256 128
FLOPS 727 Gigaflops 486 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 29.8 Gbit/s 17 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 685 Hexagon
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1, UFS 2.2
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 32MP, 2x 16MP 1x 108MP
Video capture 4K at 60FPS 1K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 120FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X20 LTE Snapdragon X51
4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 18
5G support No Yes
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps Up to 2500 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 900 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced December 2017 October 2022
Class Flagship Low end
Model number SDM845 SM4375
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 and Snapdragon 845, or ask any questions
