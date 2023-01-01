Snapdragon 845 vs Snapdragon 4 Gen 1
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 (with Adreno 630 graphics) and Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 (Adreno 619). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
- Supports 75% higher memory bandwidth (29.8 against 17 GB/s)
- Performs 50% better in floating-point computations
- 40% higher CPU clock speed (2800 vs 2000 MHz)
- Shows better (up to 14%) AnTuTu 9 score – 403K vs 354K
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1
- Announced 4-years and 11-months later
- Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 10 nm)
- Higher GPU frequency (~16%)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|102331
|101413
|GPU
|154456
|90246
|Memory
|57724
|59456
|UX
|87647
|100024
|Total score
|403088
|354055
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
510
Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 +22%
622
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 845 +19%
2212
1857
|Image compression
|124.7 Mpixels/s
|-
|Face detection
|20.4 images/s
|-
|Speech recognition
|33.6 words/s
|-
|Machine learning
|35.3 images/s
|-
|Camera shooting
|19.8 images/s
|-
|HTML 5
|2.62 Mnodes/s
|-
|SQLite
|667.1 Krows/s
|-
3DMark
|Stability
|81%
|99%
|Graphics test
|8 FPS
|6 FPS
|Score
|1437
|1038
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|53 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|55 FPS
[High]
|-
|Fortnite
|28 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Shadowgun Legends
|48 FPS
[High]
|-
|World of Tanks Blitz
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|56 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Device
|Xiaomi Pocophone F1
1080 x 2246
|-
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 845 and Snapdragon 4 Gen 1
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.8 GHz – Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2800 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|L1 cache
|256 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|1.5 MB
|-
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Process
|10 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|Transistor count
|3 billion
|-
|TDP
|9 W
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 630
|Adreno 619
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|710 MHz
|825 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|2
|Shading units
|256
|128
|FLOPS
|727 Gigaflops
|486 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|29.8 Gbit/s
|17 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 685
|Hexagon
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1, UFS 2.2
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 32MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 108MP
|Video capture
|4K at 60FPS
|1K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 120FPS
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X20 LTE
|Snapdragon X51
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|No
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Up to 2500 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 900 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|December 2017
|October 2022
|Class
|Flagship
|Low end
|Model number
|SDM845
|SM4375
