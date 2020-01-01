Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 845 vs Snapdragon 425 – what's better?

Snapdragon 845 vs Snapdragon 425

Snapdragon 845
Snapdragon 845
VS
Snapdragon 425
Snapdragon 425

We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 (Adreno 630) with the older 4-core Snapdragon 425 (Adreno 308) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
  • Performs 30.3x better in floating-point computations
  • Supports 458% higher memory bandwidth (29.8 against 5.34 GB/s)
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (10 versus 28 nm)
  • Has 4 cores more
  • 100% higher CPU clock speed (2800 vs 1400 MHz)
  • Announced 1 year and 10 months later
  • Higher GPU frequency (~42%)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 845 and Snapdragon 425

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.8 GHz – Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)
4x 1.5 GHz – Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 4x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 4
Frequency 2800 MHz 1400 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 256 KB 128 KB
L2 cache 1 MB -
L3 cache 2 MB -
Process 10 nanometers 28 nanometers
Transistor count 3 billion 1 billion

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 630 Adreno 308
Architecture Adreno 600 Adreno 300
GPU frequency 710 MHz 500 MHz
Number of ALUs 256 24
FLOPS 727 Gigaflops 24 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 12 11

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 667 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 29.8 Gbit/s 5.34 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 685 No
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 1280 x 800
Max camera resolution 1x 32MP, 2x 16MP 1x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 60FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 120FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs DSD 32-бит/384 кГц AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X20 LTE X6
4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 5
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 75 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 4.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced December 2017 February 2016
Class Flagship Low end
Model number SDM845 MSM8917
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
3 (60%)
2 (40%)
Total votes: 5

Related Comparisons

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 425 and Snapdragon 845 or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish