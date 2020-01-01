Snapdragon 845 vs Snapdragon 425
We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 (Adreno 630) with the older 4-core Snapdragon 425 (Adreno 308) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
- Performs 30.3x better in floating-point computations
- Supports 458% higher memory bandwidth (29.8 against 5.34 GB/s)
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (10 versus 28 nm)
- Has 4 cores more
- 100% higher CPU clock speed (2800 vs 1400 MHz)
- Announced 1 year and 10 months later
- Higher GPU frequency (~42%)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
- Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 845 +250%
445
127
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 845 +327%
1750
410
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
360535
н/д
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.8 GHz – Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)
4x 1.5 GHz – Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|4x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|4
|Frequency
|2800 MHz
|1400 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|256 KB
|128 KB
|L2 cache
|1 MB
|-
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Process
|10 nanometers
|28 nanometers
|Transistor count
|3 billion
|1 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 630
|Adreno 308
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Adreno 300
|GPU frequency
|710 MHz
|500 MHz
|Number of ALUs
|256
|24
|FLOPS
|727 Gigaflops
|24 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12
|11
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR3
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|667 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|29.8 Gbit/s
|5.34 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 685
|No
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|1280 x 800
|Max camera resolution
|1x 32MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 60FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 120FPS
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|DSD 32-бит/384 кГц
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X20 LTE
|X6
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|LTE Cat. 5
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 75 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|4.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|December 2017
|February 2016
|Class
|Flagship
|Low end
|Model number
|SDM845
|MSM8917
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 official site
