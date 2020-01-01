Snapdragon 845 vs Snapdragon 429
We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 (Adreno 630) with the newer 4-core Snapdragon 429 (Adreno 504) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
- Supports 366% higher memory bandwidth (29.8 against 6.4 GB/s)
- Has 4 cores more
- Higher GPU frequency (~58%)
- 44% higher CPU clock speed (2800 vs 1950 MHz)
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (10 versus 12 nm)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 429
- Announced 7 months later
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
445
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1750
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
360535
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.8 GHz – Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)
4x 1.5 GHz – Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|4x 1.95 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|4
|Frequency
|2800 MHz
|1950 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|256 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|1 MB
|-
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Process
|10 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Transistor count
|3 billion
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 630
|Adreno 504
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Adreno 500
|GPU frequency
|710 MHz
|450 MHz
|Number of ALUs
|256
|-
|FLOPS
|727 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|11.1
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR3
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|933 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|1x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|29.8 Gbit/s
|6.4 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 685
|Hexagon 536
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|1600 x 900
|Max camera resolution
|1x 32MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 16MP, 2x 8MP
|Video capture
|4K at 60FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 120FPS
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP8
|Audio codecs
|DSD 32-бит/384 кГц
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X20 LTE
|X6
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|LTE Cat. 5
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 75 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|December 2017
|June 2018
|Class
|Flagship
|Low end
|Model number
|SDM845
|SDM429
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 429 official site
