Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 845 vs Snapdragon 429 – what's better?

Snapdragon 845 vs Snapdragon 429

Snapdragon 845
Snapdragon 845
VS
Snapdragon 429
Snapdragon 429

We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 (Adreno 630) with the newer 4-core Snapdragon 429 (Adreno 504) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
  • Supports 366% higher memory bandwidth (29.8 against 6.4 GB/s)
  • Has 4 cores more
  • Higher GPU frequency (~58%)
  • 44% higher CPU clock speed (2800 vs 1950 MHz)
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (10 versus 12 nm)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 429
  • Announced 7 months later

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 845 and Snapdragon 429

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.8 GHz – Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)
4x 1.5 GHz – Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 4x 1.95 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 4
Frequency 2800 MHz 1950 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 256 KB -
L2 cache 1 MB -
L3 cache 2 MB -
Process 10 nanometers 12 nanometers
Transistor count 3 billion -

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 630 Adreno 504
Architecture Adreno 600 Adreno 500
GPU frequency 710 MHz 450 MHz
Number of ALUs 256 -
FLOPS 727 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 11.1

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 933 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 1x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 29.8 Gbit/s 6.4 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 685 Hexagon 536
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 1600 x 900
Max camera resolution 1x 32MP, 2x 16MP 1x 16MP, 2x 8MP
Video capture 4K at 60FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 120FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, AV1, VP8
Audio codecs DSD 32-бит/384 кГц AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X20 LTE X6
4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 5
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 75 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced December 2017 June 2018
Class Flagship Low end
Model number SDM845 SDM429
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 429 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 429 and Snapdragon 845 or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish