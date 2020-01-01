Snapdragon 845 vs Snapdragon 439
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 (with Adreno 630 graphics) and Snapdragon 439 (Adreno 505). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
- Performs 15.1x better in floating-point computations
- Supports 366% higher memory bandwidth (29.8 against 6.4 GB/s)
- Shows significantly better (up to 4.1x) AnTuTu 8 score – 360K vs 88K
- Higher GPU frequency (~58%)
- 40% higher CPU clock speed (2800 vs 2000 MHz)
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (10 versus 12 nm)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 439
- Announced 7 months later
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 845 +151%
445
177
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 845 +116%
1750
810
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 845 +306%
360535
88825
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.8 GHz – Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)
4x 1.5 GHz – Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.45 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2800 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|256 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|1 MB
|-
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Process
|10 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Transistor count
|3 billion
|5.5 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 630
|Adreno 505
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Adreno 500
|GPU frequency
|710 MHz
|450 MHz
|Number of ALUs
|256
|96
|FLOPS
|727 Gigaflops
|48 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|11.1
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR3
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|800 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|1x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|29.8 Gbit/s
|6.4 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|5 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 685
|Hexagon 536
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|1920 x 1200
|Max camera resolution
|1x 32MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 21MP, 2x 8MP
|Video capture
|4K at 60FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 120FPS
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8
|Audio codecs
|DSD 32-бит/384 кГц
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X20 LTE
|X6
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|LTE Cat. 5
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 75 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|December 2017
|June 2018
|Class
|Flagship
|Low end
|Model number
|SDM845
|SDM439
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 official site
Cast your vote
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1
Related Comparisons
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 and Snapdragon 855
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 and Snapdragon 730
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 and Snapdragon 720G
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 and Snapdragon 670
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 and MediaTek Helio G90T
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 and MediaTek Helio P70
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 and Snapdragon 710
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 and MediaTek Helio G70
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 and Snapdragon 660
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 and Snapdragon 435