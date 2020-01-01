Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 845 vs Snapdragon 460 – what's better?

Snapdragon 845 vs Snapdragon 460

Snapdragon 845
Snapdragon 845
VS
Snapdragon 460
Snapdragon 460

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 (with Adreno 630 graphics) and Snapdragon 460 (Adreno 610). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2.4x) AnTuTu 8 score – 360K vs 149K
  • Supports 114% higher memory bandwidth (29.8 against 13.91 GB/s)
  • 56% higher CPU clock speed (2800 vs 1800 MHz)
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (10 versus 11 nm)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 460
  • Announced 2 years and 2 months later
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 845 +141%
360535
Snapdragon 460
149818

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 845 and Snapdragon 460

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.8 GHz – Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)
4x 1.5 GHz – Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 240 Gold
4x 1.6 GHz – Kryo 240 Silver
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2800 MHz 1800 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.3-A
L1 cache 256 KB -
L2 cache 1 MB -
L3 cache 2 MB -
Process 10 nanometers 11 nanometers
Transistor count 3 billion -

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 630 Adreno 610
Architecture Adreno 600 Adreno 600
GPU frequency 710 MHz -
Number of ALUs 256 128
FLOPS 727 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 29.8 Gbit/s 13.91 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 685 Hexagon 683
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 32MP, 2x 16MP 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 120FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs DSD 32-бит/384 кГц AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X20 LTE X11
4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 13
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps Up to 390 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced December 2017 January 2020
Class Flagship Low end
Model number SDM845 SM4250-AA
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
1 (50%)
1 (50%)
Total votes: 2

Related Comparisons

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 460 and Snapdragon 845 or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish