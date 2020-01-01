Snapdragon 845 vs Snapdragon 460
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 (with Adreno 630 graphics) and Snapdragon 460 (Adreno 610). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
- Shows significantly better (up to 2.4x) AnTuTu 8 score – 360K vs 149K
- Supports 114% higher memory bandwidth (29.8 against 13.91 GB/s)
- 56% higher CPU clock speed (2800 vs 1800 MHz)
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (10 versus 11 nm)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 460
- Announced 2 years and 2 months later
- Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 845 +75%
445
255
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 845 +39%
1750
1258
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 845 +141%
360535
149818
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.8 GHz – Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)
4x 1.5 GHz – Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 240 Gold
4x 1.6 GHz – Kryo 240 Silver
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2800 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.3-A
|L1 cache
|256 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|1 MB
|-
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Process
|10 nanometers
|11 nanometers
|Transistor count
|3 billion
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 630
|Adreno 610
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|710 MHz
|-
|Number of ALUs
|256
|128
|FLOPS
|727 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|29.8 Gbit/s
|13.91 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 685
|Hexagon 683
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 32MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|DSD 32-бит/384 кГц
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X20 LTE
|X11
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|LTE Cat. 13
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Up to 390 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|December 2017
|January 2020
|Class
|Flagship
|Low end
|Model number
|SDM845
|SM4250-AA
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 official site
Cast your vote
1 (50%)
1 (50%)
Total votes: 2
Related Comparisons
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 or Snapdragon 855
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 or Snapdragon 730
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 or Snapdragon 720G
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 or Snapdragon 670
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 or MediaTek Helio G90T
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 or Snapdragon 439
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 or Snapdragon 665
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 or Snapdragon 660
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 or Snapdragon 450