Snapdragon 845 vs Snapdragon 630
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 (with Adreno 630 graphics) and Snapdragon 630 (Adreno 508). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
- Performs 4.5x better in floating-point computations
- Supports 180% higher memory bandwidth (29.8 against 10.66 GB/s)
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (10 versus 14 nm)
- 27% higher CPU clock speed (2800 vs 2200 MHz)
- Announced 7 months later
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 630
- Higher GPU frequency (~20%)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 845 +153%
445
176
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 845 +77%
1750
987
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
360535
н/д
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.8 GHz – Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)
4x 1.5 GHz – Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2800 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|256 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|1 MB
|1 MB
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Process
|10 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Transistor count
|3 billion
|2 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 630
|Adreno 508
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Adreno 500
|GPU frequency
|710 MHz
|850 MHz
|Number of ALUs
|256
|96
|FLOPS
|727 Gigaflops
|163 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|11.1
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|1333 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|29.8 Gbit/s
|10.66 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 685
|Hexagon 642
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|2048 x 1536
|Max camera resolution
|1x 32MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 24MP, 2x 13MP
|Video capture
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|DSD 32-бит/384 кГц
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X20 LTE
|X12
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|December 2017
|May 2017
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Model number
|SDM845
|SDM630
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 official site
Cast your vote
3 (75%)
1 (25%)
Total votes: 4
Related Comparisons
- HiSilicon Kirin 980 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
- HiSilicon Kirin 970 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 630
- HiSilicon Kirin 710 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 630
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 630
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 630
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 630