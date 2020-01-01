Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 845 vs Snapdragon 632 – what's better?

Snapdragon 845 vs Snapdragon 632

Snapdragon 845
Snapdragon 845
VS
Snapdragon 632
Snapdragon 632

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 (with Adreno 630 graphics) and Snapdragon 632 (Adreno 506). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
  • Supports 299% higher memory bandwidth (29.8 against 7.46 GB/s)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 3x) AnTuTu 8 score – 360K vs 120K
  • 56% higher CPU clock speed (2800 vs 1800 MHz)
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (10 versus 14 nm)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~9%)
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 632
  • Announced 7 months later

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 845 +199%
360535
Snapdragon 632
120542

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 845 and Snapdragon 632

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.8 GHz – Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)
4x 1.5 GHz – Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 250 Gold (Cortex-A73
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 250 Silver (Cortex-A53)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2800 MHz 1800 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 256 KB 128 KB
L2 cache 1 MB -
L3 cache 2 MB -
Process 10 nanometers 14 nanometers
Transistor count 3 billion 2 billion

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 630 Adreno 506
Architecture Adreno 600 Adreno 500
GPU frequency 710 MHz 600-650 MHz
Number of ALUs 256 96
FLOPS 727 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 933 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 1x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 29.8 Gbit/s 7.46 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 6 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 685 Hexagon 546
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 1920 x 1200
Max camera resolution 1x 32MP, 2x 16MP 1x 40MP, 2x 13MP
Video capture 4K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 120FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs DSD 32-бит/384 кГц 192 кГц/24-бит, Dolby 5.1

Connectivity

Modem X20 LTE X9 LTE
4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced December 2017 June 2018
Class Flagship Mid range
Model number SDM845 SDM632
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 official site

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 632 and Snapdragon 845 or ask any questions
