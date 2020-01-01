Snapdragon 845 vs Snapdragon 632
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 (with Adreno 630 graphics) and Snapdragon 632 (Adreno 506). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
- Supports 299% higher memory bandwidth (29.8 against 7.46 GB/s)
- Shows significantly better (up to 3x) AnTuTu 8 score – 360K vs 120K
- 56% higher CPU clock speed (2800 vs 1800 MHz)
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (10 versus 14 nm)
- Higher GPU frequency (~9%)
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 632
- Announced 7 months later
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 845 +69%
445
264
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 845 +64%
1750
1064
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 845 +199%
360535
120542
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.8 GHz – Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)
4x 1.5 GHz – Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 250 Gold (Cortex-A73
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 250 Silver (Cortex-A53)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2800 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|256 KB
|128 KB
|L2 cache
|1 MB
|-
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Process
|10 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Transistor count
|3 billion
|2 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 630
|Adreno 506
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Adreno 500
|GPU frequency
|710 MHz
|600-650 MHz
|Number of ALUs
|256
|96
|FLOPS
|727 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR3
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|933 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|1x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|29.8 Gbit/s
|7.46 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|6 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 685
|Hexagon 546
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|1920 x 1200
|Max camera resolution
|1x 32MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 40MP, 2x 13MP
|Video capture
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|DSD 32-бит/384 кГц
|192 кГц/24-бит, Dolby 5.1
Connectivity
|Modem
|X20 LTE
|X9 LTE
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|December 2017
|June 2018
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Model number
|SDM845
|SDM632
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 official site
Cast your vote
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1
Related Comparisons
- HiSilicon Kirin 980 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 or Snapdragon 845
- HiSilicon Kirin 970 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 or Snapdragon 845
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 or Snapdragon 632
- MediaTek Helio P70 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 632
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 or Snapdragon 632
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 or Snapdragon 632
- MediaTek Helio P22 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 632