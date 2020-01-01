Snapdragon 845 vs Snapdragon 652
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 (with Adreno 630 graphics) and Snapdragon 652 (Adreno 510). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
- Performs 4.8x better in floating-point computations
- Shows significantly better (up to 3.6x) AnTuTu 8 score – 360K vs 99K
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (10 versus 28 nm)
- Announced 2 years and 10 months later
- Supports 100% higher memory bandwidth (29.8 against 14.9 GB/s)
- 56% higher CPU clock speed (2800 vs 1800 MHz)
- Higher GPU frequency (~18%)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
- Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 845 +72%
445
258
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 845 +77%
1750
987
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 845 +263%
360535
99413
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.8 GHz – Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)
4x 1.5 GHz – Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A72
4x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2800 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|256 KB
|256 KB
|L2 cache
|1 MB
|-
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Process
|10 nanometers
|28 nanometers
|Transistor count
|3 billion
|1 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 630
|Adreno 510
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Adreno 500
|GPU frequency
|710 MHz
|600 MHz
|Number of ALUs
|256
|128
|FLOPS
|727 Gigaflops
|153 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|11.1
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR3
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|933 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|29.8 Gbit/s
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 685
|No
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|2560 x 1600
|Max camera resolution
|1x 32MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
|Video capture
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8
|Audio codecs
|DSD 32-бит/384 кГц
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X20 LTE
|X8
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|4.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
Info
|Announced
|December 2017
|February 2015
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Model number
|SDM845
|MSM8976
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 652 official site
