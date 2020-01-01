Snapdragon 845 vs Snapdragon 660
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 (with Adreno 630 graphics) and Snapdragon 660 (Adreno 512). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
- Performs 3.4x better in floating-point computations
- Shows significantly better (up to 2.3x) AnTuTu 8 score – 360K vs 157K
- Supports 100% higher memory bandwidth (29.8 against 14.9 GB/s)
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (10 versus 14 nm)
- 27% higher CPU clock speed (2800 vs 2200 MHz)
- Announced 7 months later
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
- Higher GPU frequency (~20%)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 845 +31%
445
339
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 845 +33%
1750
1319
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 845 +128%
360535
157824
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.8 GHz – Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)
4x 1.5 GHz – Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|4x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.84 GHz – Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2800 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|256 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|1 MB
|1 MB
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Process
|10 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Transistor count
|3 billion
|1.75 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 630
|Adreno 512
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Adreno 500
|GPU frequency
|710 MHz
|850 MHz
|Number of ALUs
|256
|128
|FLOPS
|727 Gigaflops
|217 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|29.8 Gbit/s
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 685
|Hexagon 680
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|2560 x 1600
|Max camera resolution
|1x 32MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|DSD 32-бит/384 кГц
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
Connectivity
|Modem
|X20 LTE
|X12
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|December 2017
|May 2017
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Model number
|SDM845
|SDM660
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 official site
