Snapdragon 845 vs Snapdragon 665
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 (with Adreno 630 graphics) and Snapdragon 665 (Adreno 610). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
- Shows significantly better (up to 2.5x) AnTuTu 8 score – 360K vs 146K
- Supports 100% higher memory bandwidth (29.8 against 14.9 GB/s)
- 40% higher CPU clock speed (2800 vs 2000 MHz)
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (10 versus 11 nm)
- Higher GPU frequency (~9%)
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
- Announced 1 year and 4 months later
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 845 +41%
445
315
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 845 +28%
1750
1371
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 845 +147%
360535
146210
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.8 GHz – Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)
4x 1.5 GHz – Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|4x 2 GHz – Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2800 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|256 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|1 MB
|-
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Process
|10 nanometers
|11 nanometers
|Transistor count
|3 billion
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 630
|Adreno 610
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|710 MHz
|650 MHz
|Number of ALUs
|256
|96
|FLOPS
|727 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|29.8 Gbit/s
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 685
|Hexagon 686
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 32MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|DSD 32-бит/384 кГц
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X20 LTE
|X12
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|December 2017
|April 2019
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Model number
|SDM845
|SM6125
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 official site
Cast your vote
17 (85%)
3 (15%)
Total votes: 20
Related Comparisons
- Snapdragon 845 and Snapdragon 855
- Snapdragon 845 and Snapdragon 730
- Snapdragon 845 and Snapdragon 720G
- Snapdragon 845 and Snapdragon 670
- Snapdragon 845 and Helio G90T
- Snapdragon 665 and Snapdragon 675
- Snapdragon 665 and Kirin 710
- Snapdragon 665 and Snapdragon 710
- Snapdragon 665 and Exynos 9611
- Snapdragon 665 and Snapdragon 660