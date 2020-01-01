Snapdragon 845 vs Snapdragon 670
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 (with Adreno 630 graphics) and Snapdragon 670 (Adreno 615). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
- Performs 2.1x better in floating-point computations
- Supports 100% higher memory bandwidth (29.8 against 14.9 GB/s)
- Shows significantly better (up to 2x) AnTuTu 8 score – 360K vs 177K
- 40% higher CPU clock speed (2800 vs 2000 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 670
- Announced 8 months later
- Higher GPU frequency (~6%)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 845 +27%
445
350
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 845 +32%
1750
1322
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 845 +103%
360535
177622
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.8 GHz – Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)
4x 1.5 GHz – Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|2x 2 GHz – Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2800 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|256 KB
|256 KB
|L2 cache
|1 MB
|-
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Process
|10 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Transistor count
|3 billion
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 630
|Adreno 615
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|710 MHz
|700-750 MHz
|Number of ALUs
|256
|128
|FLOPS
|727 Gigaflops
|350 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|29.8 Gbit/s
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 685
|Hexagon 685
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|2520 x 1600
|Max camera resolution
|1x 32MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 192MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|DSD 32-бит/384 кГц
|Кодеки Aqstic, aptX, aptX HD, aptX Classic
Connectivity
|Modem
|X20 LTE
|X12 LTE
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|December 2017
|August 2018
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Model number
|SDM845
|SDM670
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 official site
