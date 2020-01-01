Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 845 vs Snapdragon 675 – what's better?

Snapdragon 845 vs Snapdragon 675

Snapdragon 845
Snapdragon 845
VS
Snapdragon 675
Snapdragon 675

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 (with Adreno 630 graphics) and Snapdragon 675 (Adreno 612). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
  • Supports 100% higher memory bandwidth (29.8 against 14.9 GB/s)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 73%) AnTuTu 8 score – 360K vs 207K
  • 40% higher CPU clock speed (2800 vs 2000 MHz)
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (10 versus 11 nm)
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 675
  • Announced 11 months later
  • Higher GPU frequency (~6%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 845 +73%
360535
Snapdragon 675
207848

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 845 and Snapdragon 675

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.8 GHz – Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)
4x 1.5 GHz – Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 2x 2 GHz – Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2800 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 256 KB 16 KB
L2 cache 1 MB 256 KB
L3 cache 2 MB -
Process 10 nanometers 11 nanometers
Transistor count 3 billion -

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 630 Adreno 612
Architecture Adreno 600 Adreno 600
GPU frequency 710 MHz 700-750 MHz
Number of ALUs 256 -
FLOPS 727 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 29.8 Gbit/s 14.9 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 685 Hexagon 685
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 32MP, 2x 16MP 2x 16MP, 1x 25MP
Video capture 4K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 120FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs DSD 32-бит/384 кГц Кодеки Aqstic, aptX, aptX HD, aptX Classic, 384 кГц/32-бит

Connectivity

Modem X20 LTE X12 LTE
4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 12
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced December 2017 October 2018
Class Flagship Mid range
Model number SDM845 SDM675
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 official site

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 675 and Snapdragon 845 or ask any questions
