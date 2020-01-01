Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 845 vs Snapdragon 678 – what's better?

Snapdragon 845 vs Snapdragon 678

Snapdragon 845
Snapdragon 845
VS
Snapdragon 678
Snapdragon 678

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 (with Adreno 630 graphics) and Snapdragon 678 (Adreno 612). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
  • Performs 2.1x better in floating-point computations
  • Supports 100% higher memory bandwidth (29.8 against 14.9 GB/s)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 67%) AnTuTu 8 score – 362K vs 217K
  • 40% higher CPU clock speed (2800 vs 2000 MHz)
  • Has a smaller size transistor (10 versus 11 nm)
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 678
  • Announced 3-years and 1-month later
  • Higher GPU frequency (~13%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 845 +67%
362647
Snapdragon 678
217188

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 845 and Snapdragon 678

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.8 GHz – Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)
4x 1.5 GHz – Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2800 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 256 KB 16 KB
L2 cache 1 MB 256 KB
L3 cache 2 MB -
Process 10 nanometers 11 nanometers
Transistor count 3 billion -
TDP 9 W 6 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 630 Adreno 612
Architecture Adreno 600 Adreno 600
GPU frequency 710 MHz 800 MHz
Execution units 2 2
Shading units 256 96
FLOPS 727 Gigaflops 354 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 29.8 Gbit/s 14.9 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 685 Hexagon 685
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 32MP, 2x 16MP 2x 16MP, 1x 25MP
Video capture 4K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 120FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs DSD 32-бит/384 кГц -

Connectivity

Modem X20 LTE X12 LTE
4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 12
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced December 2017 December 2020
Class Flagship Mid range
Model number SDM845 SDM678
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 official site -

