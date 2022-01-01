Snapdragon 845 vs Snapdragon 680
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 (with Adreno 630 graphics) and Snapdragon 680 (Adreno 610). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
- Supports 75% higher memory bandwidth (29.8 against 17 GB/s)
- Shows significantly better (up to 53%) AnTuTu 9 score – 411K vs 268K
- 17% higher CPU clock speed (2800 vs 2400 MHz)
- Higher GPU frequency (~18%)
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
- Announced 3-years and 11-months later
- Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 10 nm)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|102046
|81885
|GPU
|154472
|48510
|Memory
|63407
|64789
|UX
|87601
|71783
|Total score
|411517
|268310
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 845 +36%
509
374
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 845 +41%
2205
1568
|Image compression
|128.5 Mpixels/s
|-
|Face detection
|20.4 images/s
|-
|Speech recognition
|37.8 words/s
|-
|Machine learning
|35.8 images/s
|-
|Camera shooting
|19.4 images/s
|-
|HTML 5
|2.62 Mnodes/s
|-
|SQLite
|686.3 Krows/s
|-
3DMark
|Stability
|80%
|98%
|Graphics test
|8 FPS
|2 FPS
|Score
|1436
|443
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|53 FPS
[Ultra]
|59 FPS
[Medium]
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|55 FPS
[High]
|60 FPS
[Low]
|Fortnite
|28 FPS
[Ultra]
|23 FPS
[Low]
|Shadowgun Legends
|48 FPS
[High]
|65 FPS
[Low]
|World of Tanks Blitz
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|62 FPS
[Medium]
|Genshin Impact
|-
|26 FPS
[Low]
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|56 FPS
[Ultra]
|54 FPS
[Ultra]
|Device
|Xiaomi Pocophone F1
1080 x 2246
|Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 845 and Snapdragon 680
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.8 GHz – Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)
4x 1.5 GHz – Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|4x 2.4 GHz – Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2800 MHz
|2400 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|256 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|1.5 MB
|-
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Process
|10 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|Transistor count
|3 billion
|-
|TDP
|9 W
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 630
|Adreno 610
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|710 MHz
|600 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|2
|Shading units
|256
|96
|FLOPS
|727 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|29.8 Gbit/s
|17 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 685
|Hexagon 686
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 32MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 64MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 60FPS
|1K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 120FPS
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X20 LTE
|X11
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|LTE Cat. 13
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Up to 390 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|December 2017
|October 2021
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Model number
|SDM845
|SM6225
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 official site
Cast your vote
36 (90%)
4 (10%)
Total votes: 40