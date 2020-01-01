Snapdragon 845 vs Snapdragon 710
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 (with Adreno 630 graphics) and Snapdragon 710 (Adreno 616). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
- Supports 100% higher memory bandwidth (29.8 against 14.9 GB/s)
- Performs 89% better in floating-point computations
- Shows significantly better (up to 63%) AnTuTu 8 score – 360K vs 221K
- 27% higher CPU clock speed (2800 vs 2200 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 710
- Higher GPU frequency (~6%)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 845 +13%
445
394
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 845 +21%
1750
1452
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 845 +63%
360535
221157
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.8 GHz – Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)
4x 1.5 GHz – Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2800 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|256 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|1 MB
|-
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Process
|10 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Transistor count
|3 billion
|5.3 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 630
|Adreno 616
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|710 MHz
|750 MHz
|Number of ALUs
|256
|128
|FLOPS
|727 Gigaflops
|384 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|29.8 Gbit/s
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 685
|Hexagon 685
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|3360 x 1440
|Max camera resolution
|1x 32MP, 2x 16MP
|2x 20MP, 1x 32MP
|Video capture
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|DSD 32-бит/384 кГц
|Qualcomm Aqstic, aptX, aptX HD
Connectivity
|Modem
|X20 LTE
|X15 LTE
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|LTE Cat. 15
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Up to 800 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|December 2017
|May 2018
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Model number
|SDM845
|SDM710
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 official site
Cast your vote
27 (84.4%)
5 (15.6%)
Total votes: 32
Related Comparisons
- HiSilicon Kirin 980 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 vs Snapdragon 845
- HiSilicon Kirin 970 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 vs Snapdragon 845
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 vs Snapdragon 710
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 vs Snapdragon 710
- HiSilicon Kirin 710 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 710
- HiSilicon Kirin 970 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 710
- MediaTek Helio G90T vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 710