Snapdragon 845 vs Snapdragon 712
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 (with Adreno 630 graphics) and Snapdragon 712 (Adreno 616). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
- Performs 2.3x better in floating-point computations
- Supports 114% higher memory bandwidth (29.8 against 13.91 GB/s)
- Has 1 MB larger L3 cache size than the Snapdragon 712
- Shows significantly better (up to 60%) AnTuTu 8 score – 360K vs 225K
- Higher GPU frequency (~29%)
- 22% higher CPU clock speed (2800 vs 2300 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 712
- Announced 1 year and 2 months later
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 845 +9%
445
409
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 845 +14%
1750
1533
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 845 +60%
360535
225395
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.8 GHz – Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)
4x 1.5 GHz – Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|2x 2.3 GHz – Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2800 MHz
|2300 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|256 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|1 MB
|-
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|1 MB
|Process
|10 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Transistor count
|3 billion
|3 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 630
|Adreno 616
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|710 MHz
|550 MHz
|Number of ALUs
|256
|128
|FLOPS
|727 Gigaflops
|310 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|29.8 Gbit/s
|13.91 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 685
|Qualcomm Hexagon 685 DSP
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|3360 x 1440
|Max camera resolution
|1x 32MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 192MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|DSD 32-бит/384 кГц
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
Connectivity
|Modem
|X20 LTE
|X15
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|LTE Cat. 15
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Up to 800 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|December 2017
|February 2019
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Model number
|SDM845
|SDM712
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 official site
Cast your vote
24 (54.5%)
20 (45.5%)
Total votes: 44