Snapdragon 845 vs Snapdragon 720G
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 (with Adreno 630 graphics) and Snapdragon 720G (Adreno 618). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
- Supports 114% higher memory bandwidth (29.8 against 13.91 GB/s)
- Has 1 MB larger L3 cache size than the Snapdragon 720G
- Performs 88% better in floating-point computations
- Higher GPU frequency (~42%)
- Shows better (up to 28%) AnTuTu 8 score – 360K vs 281K
- 22% higher CPU clock speed (2800 vs 2300 MHz)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
- Announced 2 years and 2 months later
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (8 versus 10 nm)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
445
Snapdragon 720G +30%
577
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 845 +2%
1750
1710
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 845 +28%
360535
281076
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.8 GHz – Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)
4x 1.5 GHz – Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|2x 2.3 GHz – Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2800 MHz
|2300 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|L1 cache
|256 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|1 MB
|-
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|1 MB
|Process
|10 nanometers
|8 nanometers
|Transistor count
|3 billion
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 630
|Adreno 618
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|710 MHz
|500 MHz
|Number of ALUs
|256
|128
|FLOPS
|727 Gigaflops
|386 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|29.8 Gbit/s
|13.91 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 685
|Qualcomm Hexagon 692 DSP
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 3.0
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 32MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
|Video capture
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|DSD 32-бит/384 кГц
|384 kHz/32 bit
Connectivity
|Modem
|X20 LTE
|X15
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|LTE Cat. 15
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Up to 800 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|December 2017
|January 2020
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Model number
|SDM845
|SM7125
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G official site
