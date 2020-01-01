Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 845 vs Snapdragon 730G – what's better?

Snapdragon 845 vs Snapdragon 730G

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 (with Adreno 630 graphics) and Snapdragon 730G (Adreno 618). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
  • Has 1 MB larger L3 cache size than the Snapdragon 730G
  • Supports 100% higher memory bandwidth (29.8 against 14.9 GB/s)
  • Performs 72% better in floating-point computations
  • 27% higher CPU clock speed (2800 vs 2200 MHz)
  • Shows better (up to 27%) AnTuTu 8 score – 360K vs 284K
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
  • Announced 1 year and 4 months later
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (8 versus 10 nm)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~16%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 845 +27%
360535
Snapdragon 730G
284624

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 845 and Snapdragon 730G

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.8 GHz – Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)
4x 1.5 GHz – Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2800 MHz 2200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 256 KB -
L2 cache 1 MB -
L3 cache 2 MB 1 MB
Process 10 nanometers 8 nanometers
Transistor count 3 billion -

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 630 Adreno 618
Architecture Adreno 600 Adreno 600
GPU frequency 710 MHz 825 MHz
Number of ALUs 256 128
FLOPS 727 Gigaflops 422 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 29.8 Gbit/s 14.9 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 685 Hexagon 688
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 3360 x 1440
Max camera resolution 1x 32MP, 2x 16MP 1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
Video capture 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 120FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs DSD 32-бит/384 кГц AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X20 LTE X15
4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 15
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps Up to 800 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced December 2017 April 2019
Class Flagship Mid range
Model number SDM845 SM7150-AB
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G official site

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 730G and Snapdragon 845 or ask any questions
