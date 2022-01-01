Snapdragon 845 vs Snapdragon 778G Plus
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 (with Adreno 630 graphics) and 778G Plus (Adreno 642L). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
- Supports 16% higher memory bandwidth (29.8 against 25.6 GB/s)
- 12% higher CPU clock speed (2800 vs 2500 MHz)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus
- Announced 3-years and 11-months later
- Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 10 nm)
- Shows better (up to 34%) AnTuTu 9 score – 549K vs 411K
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|102046
|163562
|GPU
|154472
|166187
|Memory
|63407
|94470
|UX
|87601
|124621
|Total score
|411517
|549901
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
509
Snapdragon 778G Plus +61%
818
Multi-Core Score
2205
Snapdragon 778G Plus +36%
2996
|Image compression
|128.5 Mpixels/s
|-
|Face detection
|20.4 images/s
|-
|Speech recognition
|37.8 words/s
|-
|Machine learning
|35.8 images/s
|-
|Camera shooting
|19.4 images/s
|-
|HTML 5
|2.62 Mnodes/s
|-
|SQLite
|686.3 Krows/s
|-
3DMark
|Stability
|80%
|98%
|Graphics test
|8 FPS
|15 FPS
|Score
|1436
|2641
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|53 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|55 FPS
[High]
|-
|Fortnite
|28 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Shadowgun Legends
|48 FPS
[High]
|-
|World of Tanks Blitz
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|56 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Device
|Xiaomi Pocophone F1
1080 x 2246
|-
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 845 and Snapdragon 778G Plus
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.8 GHz – Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)
4x 1.5 GHz – Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|1x 2.5 GHz – Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
3x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2800 MHz
|2500 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.4-A
|L1 cache
|256 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|1.5 MB
|-
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Process
|10 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|Transistor count
|3 billion
|-
|TDP
|9 W
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 630
|Adreno 642L
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|710 MHz
|-
|Execution units
|2
|-
|Shading units
|256
|-
|FLOPS
|727 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|29.8 Gbit/s
|25.6 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|16 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 685
|Hexagon 770
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 32MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 192MP
|Video capture
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X20 LTE
|X53
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|LTE Cat. 24
|5G support
|No
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 210 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|December 2017
|October 2021
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Model number
|SDM845
|SM7325-AE
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus official site
