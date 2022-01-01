Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 845 vs Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 (with Adreno 630 graphics) and Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 (Adreno 730). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
  • Performs 3.1x better in floating-point computations
  • Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 10 nm)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2.5x) AnTuTu 9 score – 1042K vs 411K
  • Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size than the Snapdragon 845
  • Announced 4-years and 1-month later
  • Supports 72% higher memory bandwidth (51.2 against 29.8 GB/s)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~15%)
  • 7% higher CPU clock speed (3000 vs 2800 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 845
vs
Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 845
411517
Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 +153%
1042572
CPU 102046 249768
GPU 154472 448381
Memory 63407 172528
UX 87601 166045
Total score 411517 1042572
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Image compression 128.5 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 20.4 images/s -
Speech recognition 37.8 words/s -
Machine learning 35.8 images/s -
Camera shooting 19.4 images/s -
HTML 5 2.62 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 686.3 Krows/s -

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 80% 56%
Graphics test 8 FPS 48 FPS
Score 1436 8045

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 53 FPS
[Ultra]		 88 FPS
[Ultra]
Call of Duty: Mobile 55 FPS
[High]		 60 FPS
[Ultra]
Fortnite 28 FPS
[Ultra]		 42 FPS
[Ultra]
Shadowgun Legends 48 FPS
[High]		 89 FPS
[Ultra]
World of Tanks Blitz 60 FPS
[Ultra]		 114 FPS
[Ultra]
Genshin Impact - 40 FPS
[Ultra]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 56 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Device Xiaomi Pocophone F1
1080 x 2246		 Xiaomi Poco F4 GT
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 845 and Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.8 GHz – Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)
4x 1.5 GHz – Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 1x 3 GHz – Cortex-X2
3x 2.5 GHz – Cortex-A710
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A510
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2800 MHz 3000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv9-A
L1 cache 256 KB -
L2 cache 1.5 MB 1 MB
L3 cache 2 MB 4 MB
Process 10 nanometers 4 nanometers
Transistor count 3 billion -
TDP 9 W -

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 630 Adreno 730
Architecture Adreno 600 Adreno 700
GPU frequency 710 MHz 818 MHz
Execution units 2 3
Shading units 256 768
FLOPS 727 Gigaflops 2236 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 3200 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 29.8 Gbit/s 51.2 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 24 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 685 Hexagon
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 3840 x 2160
Max camera resolution 1x 32MP, 2x 16MP 1x 200MP
Video capture 4K at 60FPS 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
Video playback 4K at 120FPS 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X20 LTE Snapdragon X65
4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 24
5G support No Yes
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps Up to 2500 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 316 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC

Info

Announced December 2017 December 2021
Class Flagship Flagship
Model number SDM845 SM8450
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 official site

