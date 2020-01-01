Snapdragon 845 vs Snapdragon 820
We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 (Adreno 630) with the older 4-core Snapdragon 820 (Adreno 530) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
- Has 4 cores more
- Announced 2 years and 1 month later
- Performs 46% better in floating-point computations
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (10 versus 14 nm)
- 30% higher CPU clock speed (2800 vs 2150 MHz)
- Higher GPU frequency (~14%)
- Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 845 +37%
445
324
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 845 +116%
1750
809
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
360535
н/д
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.8 GHz – Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)
4x 1.5 GHz – Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|2x 2.15 GHz – Kryo
2x 1.593 GHz – Kryo
|Cores
|8
|4
|Frequency
|2800 MHz
|2150 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|256 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|1 MB
|-
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Process
|10 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Transistor count
|3 billion
|2 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 630
|Adreno 530
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Adreno 500
|GPU frequency
|710 MHz
|624 MHz
|Number of ALUs
|256
|256
|FLOPS
|727 Gigaflops
|498 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|29.8 Gbit/s
|29.8 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 685
|Hexagon 680
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|3840 x 2160
|Max camera resolution
|1x 32MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 28MP
|Video capture
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|DSD 32-бит/384 кГц
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X20 LTE
|X12
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|4.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|December 2017
|November 2015
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Model number
|SDM845
|MSM8996
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 official site
