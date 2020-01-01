Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 845 vs Snapdragon 820 – what's better?

Snapdragon 845 vs Snapdragon 820

Snapdragon 845
Snapdragon 845
VS
Snapdragon 820
Snapdragon 820

We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 (Adreno 630) with the older 4-core Snapdragon 820 (Adreno 530) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
  • Has 4 cores more
  • Announced 2 years and 1 month later
  • Performs 46% better in floating-point computations
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (10 versus 14 nm)
  • 30% higher CPU clock speed (2800 vs 2150 MHz)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~14%)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 845 and Snapdragon 820

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.8 GHz – Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)
4x 1.5 GHz – Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 2x 2.15 GHz – Kryo
2x 1.593 GHz – Kryo
Cores 8 4
Frequency 2800 MHz 2150 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 256 KB -
L2 cache 1 MB -
L3 cache 2 MB -
Process 10 nanometers 14 nanometers
Transistor count 3 billion 2 billion

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 630 Adreno 530
Architecture Adreno 600 Adreno 500
GPU frequency 710 MHz 624 MHz
Number of ALUs 256 256
FLOPS 727 Gigaflops 498 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 29.8 Gbit/s 29.8 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 685 Hexagon 680
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 3840 x 2160
Max camera resolution 1x 32MP, 2x 16MP 1x 28MP
Video capture 4K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 120FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs DSD 32-бит/384 кГц AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X20 LTE X12
4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 12
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 4.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced December 2017 November 2015
Class Flagship Flagship
Model number SDM845 MSM8996
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 official site

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 820 and Snapdragon 845 or ask any questions
