Snapdragon 845 vs Snapdragon 821
We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 (Adreno 630) with the older 4-core Snapdragon 821 (Adreno 530) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
- Shows significantly better (up to 2.1x) AnTuTu 8 score – 360K vs 175K
- Has 4 cores more
- Announced 1 year and 5 months later
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (10 versus 14 nm)
- Performs 40% better in floating-point computations
- 20% higher CPU clock speed (2800 vs 2342 MHz)
- Higher GPU frequency (~9%)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
- Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 845 +30%
445
343
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 845 +131%
1750
758
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 845 +105%
360535
175868
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.8 GHz – Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)
4x 1.5 GHz – Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|2x 2.342 GHz – Kryo
2x 1.6 GHz – Kryo
|Cores
|8
|4
|Frequency
|2800 MHz
|2342 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|256 KB
|64 KB
|L2 cache
|1 MB
|3 MB
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Process
|10 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Transistor count
|3 billion
|2 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 630
|Adreno 530
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Adreno 500
|GPU frequency
|710 MHz
|653 MHz
|Number of ALUs
|256
|256
|FLOPS
|727 Gigaflops
|519 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|11.2
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|29.8 Gbit/s
|29.8 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|6 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 685
|Hexagon 680
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|3840 x 2160
|Max camera resolution
|1x 32MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 28MP, 2x 13MP
|Video capture
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|DSD 32-бит/384 кГц
|192 кГц/24 бит
Connectivity
|Modem
|X20 LTE
|X12
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|4.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|December 2017
|July 2016
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Model number
|SDM845
|MSM8996 Pro
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 official site
Cast your vote
15 (83.3%)
3 (16.7%)
Total votes: 18
Related Comparisons
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 730
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 670
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 and MediaTek Helio G90T
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 730
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 710
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 835
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 636
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 and Samsung Exynos 8890