Snapdragon 855 Plus vs A10 Fusion
We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus (Adreno 640) with the older 4-core Apple A10 Fusion (PowerVR GT7600) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus
- Performs 9x better in floating-point computations
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 16 nm)
- Has 4 cores more
- Announced 2 years and 11 months later
- Shows significantly better (up to 95%) AnTuTu 8 score – 487K vs 250K
- 26% higher CPU clock speed (2960 vs 2340 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Apple A10 Fusion
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size than the Snapdragon 855 Plus
- Higher GPU frequency (~44%)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
795
782
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 855 Plus +102%
2856
1413
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 855 Plus +95%
487968
250869
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.96 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
3x 2.42 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
|2x 2.34 GHz – Hurricane
2x 0 GHz – Zephyr
|Cores
|8
|4
|Frequency
|2960 MHz
|2340 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.1-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|512 KB
|64 KB
|L2 cache
|1 MB
|3 MB
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|4 MB
|Process
|7 nanometers
|16 nanometers
|Transistor count
|6.7 billion
|3.3 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 640
|PowerVR GT7600
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Rogue
|GPU frequency
|627 MHz
|900 MHz
|Cores
|-
|6
|Number of ALUs
|384
|-
|FLOPS
|1036 Gigaflops
|115 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|-
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|-
|Max bandwidth
|34.1 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|16 GB
|3 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 690
|No
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|2048 x 1536
|Max camera resolution
|1x 48MP, 2x 24MP
|1x 32MP, 2x 12MP
|Video capture
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VC-1, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X24 LTE, X50 5G
|Qualcomm MDM9645M
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 20
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 2000 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Up to 100 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|July 2019
|September 2016
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Model number
|SM8150-AC
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus official site
|-
