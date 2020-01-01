Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 855 Plus vs A12X Bionic – what's better?

Snapdragon 855 Plus vs A12X Bionic

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus (with Adreno 640 graphics) and Apple A12X Bionic (Apple A12X Bionic GPU). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus
  • 18% higher CPU clock speed (2960 vs 2500 MHz)
  • Announced 9 months later
  • Supports 10% higher memory bandwidth (34.1 against 31 GB/s)
Pros of Apple A12X Bionic
  • Performs 25% better in floating-point computations
  • Shows better (up to 30%) AnTuTu 8 score – 631K vs 487K
  • Better instruction set architecture
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12.1

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 855 Plus
487968
A12X Bionic +30%
631952

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 855 Plus and A12X Bionic

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.96 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
3x 2.42 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)		 4x 2.5 GHz – Vortex
4x 1.59 GHz – Tempest
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2960 MHz 2500 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.1-A ARMv8.3-A
L1 cache 512 KB 2048 KB
L2 cache 1 MB 8 MB
L3 cache 2 MB -
Process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Transistor count 6.7 billion 10 billion

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 640 Apple A12X Bionic GPU
Architecture Adreno 600 -
GPU frequency 627 MHz -
Cores - 7
Number of ALUs 384 -
FLOPS 1036 Gigaflops 1300 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12.1

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 64 Bit
Max bandwidth 34.1 Gbit/s 31 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB 12 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 690 Yes
Storage type UFS 3.0 NVMe
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 2732 x 2048
Max camera resolution 1x 48MP, 2x 24MP -
Video capture 4K at 120FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 8K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV Apple Lossless, HE‑AAC v2, Linear PCM, AAX и AAX+

Connectivity

Modem X24 LTE, X50 5G -
4G support LTE Cat. 20 LTE Cat. 18
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 2000 Mbps Up to 1000 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps Up to 350 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.1 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo

Info

Announced July 2019 October 2018
Class Flagship Flagship
Model number SM8150-AC -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus official site -

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of A12X Bionic and Snapdragon 855 Plus or ask any questions
