Snapdragon 855 Plus vs A14 Bionic
We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus (Adreno 640) with the newer 6-core Apple A14 Bionic (Apple GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus
- Has 2 cores more
Pros of Apple A14 Bionic
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (5 versus 7 nm)
- Announced 1 year and 2 months later
- Shows better (up to 19%) AnTuTu 8 score – 579K vs 487K
- 5% higher CPU clock speed (3100 vs 2960 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
A14 Bionic +101%
1601
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2856
A14 Bionic +45%
4133
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
487968
A14 Bionic +19%
579122
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.96 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
3x 2.42 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
|2x 3.1 GHz – Lightning
4x 1.8 GHz – Thunder
|Cores
|8
|6
|Frequency
|2960 MHz
|3100 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.1-A
|ARMv8.4-A
|L1 cache
|512 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|1 MB
|-
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Process
|7 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Transistor count
|6.7 billion
|11.8 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 640
|Apple GPU
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|-
|GPU frequency
|627 MHz
|-
|Cores
|-
|4
|Number of ALUs
|384
|-
|FLOPS
|1036 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|-
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|-
|DirectX version
|12
|-
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|2750 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|-
|Max bandwidth
|34.1 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|16 GB
|-
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 690
|Neural Engine
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|2732 x 2048
|Max camera resolution
|1x 48MP, 2x 24MP
|-
|Video capture
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+
Connectivity
|Modem
|X24 LTE, X50 5G
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 20
|-
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 2000 Mbps
|-
|Upload speed
|Up to 316 Mbps
|-
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|July 2019
|September 2020
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Model number
|SM8150-AC
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus official site
|-
