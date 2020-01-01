Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 855 Plus vs Kirin 810 – what's better?

Snapdragon 855 Plus vs Kirin 810

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus (with Adreno 640 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 810 (Mali-G52 MP6). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Kirin
  • Performs 88% better in floating-point computations
  • Shows significantly better (up to 51%) AnTuTu 8 score – 487K vs 322K
  • 35% higher CPU clock speed (2960 vs 2200 MHz)
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 810
  • Higher GPU frequency (~31%)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 855 Plus +51%
487968
Kirin 810
322421

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 855 Plus and Kirin 810

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.96 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
3x 2.42 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)		 2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2960 MHz 2200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.1-A ARMv8.2-A
L1 cache 512 KB 256 KB
L2 cache 1 MB 1 MB
L3 cache 2 MB -
Process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Transistor count 6.7 billion 6.9 billion

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 640 Mali-G52 MP6
Architecture Adreno 600 Rogue
GPU frequency 627 MHz 820 MHz
Cores - 6
Number of ALUs 384 -
FLOPS 1036 Gigaflops 551 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 34.1 Gbit/s -
Max size 16 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 690 Yes
Storage type UFS 3.0 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 3840 x 2160
Max camera resolution 1x 48MP, 2x 24MP 1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
Video capture 4K at 120FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X24 LTE, X50 5G -
4G support LTE Cat. 20 LTE Cat. 12
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 2000 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.1 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced July 2019 June 2019
Class Flagship Mid range
Model number SM8150-AC -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus official site -

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Kirin 810 and Snapdragon 855 Plus or ask any questions
