We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus (with Adreno 640 graphics) and Hisilicon Kirin 820 (Mali G-57 MP6). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Kirin
  • Performs 59% better in floating-point computations
  • 25% higher CPU clock speed (2960 vs 2360 MHz)
  • Shows better (up to 29%) AnTuTu 8 score – 487K vs 378K
  • Supports 7% higher memory bandwidth (34.1 against 31.78 GB/s)
Pros of Hisilicon Kirin 820
  • Announced 9 months later
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 855 Plus +29%
487968
Kirin 820
378589

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 855 Plus and Kirin 820

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.96 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
3x 2.42 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)		 1x 2.36 GHz – Cortex-A76
3x 2.22 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 1.84 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2960 MHz 2360 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.1-A ARMv8.2-A
L1 cache 512 KB -
L2 cache 1 MB -
L3 cache 2 MB -
Process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Transistor count 6.7 billion -

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 640 Mali G-57 MP6
Architecture Adreno 600 Valhall
GPU frequency 627 MHz -
Cores - 6
Number of ALUs 384 -
FLOPS 1036 Gigaflops 652 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 34.1 Gbit/s 31.78 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB 12 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 690 Yes
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 3360 x 1440
Max camera resolution 1x 48MP, 2x 24MP -
Video capture 4K at 120FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X24 LTE, X50 5G Balong 5000
4G support LTE Cat. 20 LTE Cat. 22
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 2000 Mbps Up to 1600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps Up to 200 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.1 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou

Info

Announced July 2019 March 2020
Class Flagship Mid range
Model number SM8150-AC -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus official site -

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Kirin 820 and Snapdragon 855 Plus or ask any questions
