We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus (with Adreno 640 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 9000E (Mali-G78 MP22). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Kirin
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 9000E
  • Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 7 nm)
  • Supports 29% higher memory bandwidth (44 against 34.1 GB/s)
  • Shows better (up to 33%) AnTuTu 8 score – 651K vs 487K
  • Announced 1-year and 4-months later
  • 6% higher CPU clock speed (3130 vs 2960 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 855 Plus
487752
Kirin 9000E +33%
651115

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 855 Plus and Kirin 9000E

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.96 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
3x 2.42 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)		 1x 3.13 GHz – Cortex-A77
3x 2.54 GHz – Cortex-A77
4x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2960 MHz 3130 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.1-A ARMv8.2-A
L1 cache 512 KB -
L2 cache 1 MB -
L3 cache 2 MB -
Process 7 nanometers 5 nanometers
Transistor count 6.7 billion 15.3 billion
TDP 10 W 6 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 640 Mali-G78 MP22
Architecture Adreno 600 Valhall 2
GPU frequency 627 MHz -
Execution units 2 22
Shading units 384 352
FLOPS 1036 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 2750 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 34.1 Gbit/s 44 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 690 AI accelerator
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 3840 x 2160
Max camera resolution 1x 48MP, 2x 24MP -
Video capture 4K at 120FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X24 LTE, X50 5G Balong 5000
4G support LTE Cat. 20 -
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 2000 Mbps -
Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps -
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.1 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC

Info

Announced July 2019 October 2020
Class Flagship Flagship
Model number SM8150-AC -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus official site HiSilicon Kirin 9000E official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Kirin 9000E and Snapdragon 855 Plus, or ask any questions
