Snapdragon 855 Plus vs Kirin 970
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus (with Adreno 640 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 970 (Mali G72 MP12). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
37
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
34
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
56
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
42
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus
- Performs 3x better in floating-point computations
- Shows significantly better (up to 2.1x) AnTuTu 8 score – 487K vs 235K
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Kirin
- Announced 1 year and 11 months later
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 10 nm)
- 25% higher CPU clock speed (2960 vs 2360 MHz)
- Supports 18% higher memory bandwidth (34.1 against 29 GB/s)
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 970
- Higher GPU frequency (~19%)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 855 Plus +103%
795
392
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 855 Plus +105%
2856
1392
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 855 Plus +108%
487968
235052
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.96 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
3x 2.42 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
|4x 2.36 GHz – Cortex A73
4x 1.84 GHz – Cortex A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2960 MHz
|2360 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.1-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|512 KB
|512 KB
|L2 cache
|1 MB
|2 MB
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Process
|7 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Transistor count
|6.7 billion
|5.5 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 640
|Mali G72 MP12
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|627 MHz
|746 MHz
|Cores
|-
|12
|Number of ALUs
|384
|-
|FLOPS
|1036 Gigaflops
|347 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|1833 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|34.1 Gbit/s
|29 Gbit/s
|Max size
|16 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 690
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|3840 x 2160
|Max camera resolution
|1x 48MP, 2x 24MP
|1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
|Video capture
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9, VC-1
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|32 bit@384 kHz, HD-audio
Connectivity
|Modem
|X24 LTE, X50 5G
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 20
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 2000 Mbps
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
Info
|Announced
|July 2019
|September 2017
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Model number
|SM8150-AC
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus official site
|HiSilicon Kirin 970 official site
