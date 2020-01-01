Snapdragon 855 Plus vs Kirin 980
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus (with Adreno 640 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 980 (Mali G76 MP10). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
71
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
65
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Kirin
- Performs 50% better in floating-point computations
- Announced 11 months later
- Shows better (up to 21%) AnTuTu 8 score – 487K vs 403K
- 14% higher CPU clock speed (2960 vs 2600 MHz)
- Supports 7% higher memory bandwidth (34.1 against 31.78 GB/s)
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 980
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size than the Snapdragon 855 Plus
- Higher GPU frequency (~15%)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 855 Plus +14%
795
696
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 855 Plus +15%
2856
2486
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 855 Plus +21%
487968
403506
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.96 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
3x 2.42 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
|2x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A76
2x 1.92 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2960 MHz
|2600 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.1-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|512 KB
|512 KB
|L2 cache
|1 MB
|512 KB
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|4 MB
|Process
|7 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Transistor count
|6.7 billion
|6.9 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 640
|Mali G76 MP10
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|627 MHz
|720 MHz
|Cores
|-
|10
|Number of ALUs
|384
|-
|FLOPS
|1036 Gigaflops
|691 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|34.1 Gbit/s
|31.78 Gbit/s
|Max size
|16 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 690
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|UFS 3.0
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|3120 x 1440
|Max camera resolution
|1x 48MP, 2x 24MP
|1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
|Video capture
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X24 LTE, X50 5G
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 20
|LTE Cat. 21
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 2000 Mbps
|Up to 1400 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Up to 200 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS
Info
|Announced
|July 2019
|August 2018
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Model number
|SM8150-AC
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus official site
|HiSilicon Kirin 980 official site
