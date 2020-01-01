Snapdragon 855 Plus vs Kirin 990 (4G)
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus (with Adreno 640 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 990 (4G) (Mali G76 MP16). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Kirin
- Performs 35% better in floating-point computations
- Supports 7% higher memory bandwidth (34.1 against 31.78 GB/s)
- Shows better (up to 12%) AnTuTu 8 score – 487K vs 434K
- Better instruction set architecture
- Higher GPU frequency (~5%)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
795
752
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2856
Kirin 990 (4G) +8%
3075
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 855 Plus +12%
487968
434078
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.96 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
3x 2.42 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
|2x 2.86 GHz – Cortex-A76
2x 2.09 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 1.86 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2960 MHz
|2860 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.1-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|512 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|1 MB
|512 KB
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Process
|7 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Transistor count
|6.7 billion
|8 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 640
|Mali G76 MP16
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|627 MHz
|600 MHz
|Cores
|-
|16
|Number of ALUs
|384
|-
|FLOPS
|1036 Gigaflops
|768 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|34.1 Gbit/s
|31.78 Gbit/s
|Max size
|16 GB
|12 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 690
|Da Vinci
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|UFS 2.1, UFS 3.0
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|3360 x 1440
|Max camera resolution
|1x 48MP, 2x 24MP
|-
|Video capture
|4K at 120FPS
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VC-1
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X24 LTE, X50 5G
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 20
|LTE Cat. 21
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 2000 Mbps
|Up to 1400 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Up to 200 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
Info
|Announced
|July 2019
|October 2019
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Model number
|SM8150-AC
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus official site
|HiSilicon Kirin 990 (4G) official site
Cast your vote
28 (70%)
12 (30%)
Total votes: 40
Related Comparisons
- HiSilicon Kirin 980 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus
- Apple A13 Bionic and Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 and 855 Plus
- Samsung Exynos 9825 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus
- Samsung Exynos 990 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus
- HiSilicon Kirin 980 and 990 (4G)
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 and HiSilicon Kirin 990 (4G)
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 and HiSilicon Kirin 990 (4G)
- HiSilicon Kirin 970 and 990 (4G)
- HiSilicon Kirin 990 (5G) and 990 (4G)