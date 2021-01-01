Snapdragon 855 Plus vs Dimensity 1100
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus (with Adreno 640 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 1100 (Mali-G77 MC9). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Dimensity
- 14% higher CPU clock speed (2960 vs 2600 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 1100
- Announced 1-year and 6-months later
- Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 7 nm)
- Shows better (up to 19%) AnTuTu 8 score – 581K vs 488K
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 8
|CPU
|149898
|-
|GPU
|192313
|-
|Memory
|92546
|-
|UX
|55253
|-
|Total score
|488772
|581794
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
2821
|Image compression
|133.6 Mpixels/s
|-
|Face detection
|22.55 images/s
|-
|Speech recognition
|40.85 words/s
|-
|Machine learning
|43.9 images/s
|-
|Camera shooting
|23.1 images/s
|-
|HTML 5
|2.95 Mnodes/s
|-
|SQLite
|743.3 Krows/s
|-
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|39 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|58 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Fortnite
|29 FPS
[Medium]
|-
|Shadowgun Legends
|53 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|World of Tanks Blitz
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Genshin Impact
|39 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|58 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Device
|Realme X3 Superzoom
1080 x 2400
|-
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 855 Plus and Dimensity 1100
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.96 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
3x 2.42 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
|3x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2960 MHz
|2600 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.1-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|512 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|1 MB
|-
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Process
|7 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|Transistor count
|6.7 billion
|-
|TDP
|10 W
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 640
|Mali-G77 MC9
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Valhall
|GPU frequency
|627 MHz
|-
|Execution units
|2
|9
|Shading units
|384
|-
|FLOPS
|1036 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|4266 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|34.1 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|16 GB
|16 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 690
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 48MP, 2x 24MP
|1x 108MP, 2x 32MP
|Video capture
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X24 LTE, X50 5G
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 20
|-
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 2000 Mbps
|-
|Upload speed
|Up to 316 Mbps
|-
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|July 2019
|January 2021
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Model number
|SM8150-AC
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus official site
|MediaTek Dimensity 1100 official site
