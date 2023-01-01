Snapdragon 855 Plus vs Dimensity 7200 Ultra
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus (with Adreno 640 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Ultra (Mali-G610 MP4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulkan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus
- 6% higher CPU clock speed (2960 vs 2800 MHz)
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Ultra
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size than the Snapdragon 855 Plus
- Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 7 nm)
- Announced 4-years and 3-months later
- Supports 50% higher memory bandwidth (51.2 against 34.13 GB/s)
- Shows better (up to 39%) AnTuTu 10 score – 760K vs 547K
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
AnTuTu 10
|CPU
|189066
|238522
|GPU
|81227
|182820
|Memory
|138673
|164843
|UX
|140973
|181525
|Total score
|547326
|760778
GeekBench 6
Single-Core Score
1028
1125
Multi-Core Score
2845
2705
|Asset compression
|130.6 MB/sec
|120.2 MB/sec
|HTML 5 Browser
|71.1 pages/sec
|83.7 pages/sec
|PDF Renderer
|92.4 Mpixels/sec
|94.9 Mpixels/sec
|Image detection
|62.4 images/sec
|59.7 images/sec
|HDR
|85.4 Mpixels/sec
|81.9 Mpixels/sec
|Background blur
|9.03 images/sec
|7.8 images/sec
|Photo processing
|31.2 images/sec
|25.1 images/sec
|Ray tracing
|3.8 Mpixels/sec
|3.26 Mpixels/sec
3DMark
|Stability
|97%
|-
|Graphics test
|14 FPS
|-
|Score
|2364
|-
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|39 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|58 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Fortnite
|29 FPS
[Medium]
|-
|Shadowgun Legends
|53 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|World of Tanks Blitz
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Genshin Impact
|39 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|58 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Device
|Realme X3 Superzoom
1080 x 2400
|-
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 855 Plus and Dimensity 7200 Ultra
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.96 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
3x 2.42 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
|2x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-A715
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A510
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2960 MHz
|2800 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv9-A
|L1 cache
|512 KB
|512 KB
|L2 cache
|1 MB
|1 MB
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|4 MB
|Process
|7 nanometers
|4 nanometers
|Transistor count
|6.7 billion
|-
|TDP
|6 W
|5 W
|Manufacturing
|TSMC
|TSMC
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 640
|Mali-G610 MP4
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Valhall 3rd gen
|GPU frequency
|675 MHz
|-
|Execution units
|2
|4
|Shading units
|384
|-
|Total shaders
|768
|-
|FLOPS
|1036.8 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.3
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12.1
|-
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|34.13 Gbit/s
|51.2 Gbit/s
|Max size
|16 GB
|16 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 690
|MediaTek APU 650
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
|1x 200MP
|Video capture
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
Connectivity
|Modem
|X24 LTE, X50 5G
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 20
|LTE Cat. 24
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 5000 Mbps
|Up to 4700 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 1240 Mbps
|Up to 2500 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.3
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|July 2019
|September 2023
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Model number
|SM8150-AC
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus official site
|-
