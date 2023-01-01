Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 855 Plus vs Dimensity 7200 Ultra – what's better?

Snapdragon 855 Plus vs Dimensity 7200 Ultra

Snapdragon 855 Plus
VS
Dimensity 7200 Ultra
Snapdragon 855 Plus
Dimensity 7200 Ultra

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus (with Adreno 640 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Ultra (Mali-G610 MP4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v10
  5. GeekBench 6
  6. Gaming
  7. Specs
  8. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulkan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus
  • 6% higher CPU clock speed (2960 vs 2800 MHz)
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Ultra
  • Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size than the Snapdragon 855 Plus
  • Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 7 nm)
  • Announced 4-years and 3-months later
  • Supports 50% higher memory bandwidth (51.2 against 34.13 GB/s)
  • Shows better (up to 39%) AnTuTu 10 score – 760K vs 547K
  • Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 855 Plus
vs
Dimensity 7200 Ultra

AnTuTu 10

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
CPU 189066 238522
GPU 81227 182820
Memory 138673 164843
UX 140973 181525
Total score 547326 760778
Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 6

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Asset compression 130.6 MB/sec 120.2 MB/sec
HTML 5 Browser 71.1 pages/sec 83.7 pages/sec
PDF Renderer 92.4 Mpixels/sec 94.9 Mpixels/sec
Image detection 62.4 images/sec 59.7 images/sec
HDR 85.4 Mpixels/sec 81.9 Mpixels/sec
Background blur 9.03 images/sec 7.8 images/sec
Photo processing 31.2 images/sec 25.1 images/sec
Ray tracing 3.8 Mpixels/sec 3.26 Mpixels/sec
Compute Score (GPU)
3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 97% -
Graphics test 14 FPS -
Score 2364 -

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 39 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Call of Duty: Mobile 58 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Fortnite 29 FPS
[Medium]		 -
Shadowgun Legends 53 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
World of Tanks Blitz 60 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Genshin Impact 39 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 58 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Device Realme X3 Superzoom
1080 x 2400		 -
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 855 Plus and Dimensity 7200 Ultra

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.96 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
3x 2.42 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)		 2x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-A715
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A510
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2960 MHz 2800 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv9-A
L1 cache 512 KB 512 KB
L2 cache 1 MB 1 MB
L3 cache 2 MB 4 MB
Process 7 nanometers 4 nanometers
Transistor count 6.7 billion -
TDP 6 W 5 W
Manufacturing TSMC TSMC

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 640 Mali-G610 MP4
Architecture Adreno 600 Valhall 3rd gen
GPU frequency 675 MHz -
Execution units 2 4
Shading units 384 -
Total shaders 768 -
FLOPS 1036.8 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.3
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12.1 -

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 3200 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 34.13 Gbit/s 51.2 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 690 MediaTek APU 650
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 22MP 1x 200MP
Video capture 4K at 120FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity

Modem X24 LTE, X50 5G -
4G support LTE Cat. 20 LTE Cat. 24
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 5000 Mbps Up to 4700 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 1240 Mbps Up to 2500 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.3
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced July 2019 September 2023
Class Flagship Mid range
Model number SM8150-AC -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus official site -

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
1 (25%)
3 (75%)
Total votes: 4

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Dimensity 7200 Ultra and Snapdragon 855 Plus, or ask any questions
