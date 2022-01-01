Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 855 Plus vs Helio G90 – what's better?

Snapdragon 855 Plus vs Helio G90

Snapdragon 855 Plus
VS
Helio G90
Snapdragon 855 Plus
Helio G90

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus (with Adreno 640 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G90 (Mali-G76 MC4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus
  • Performs 6x better in floating-point computations
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
  • Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 12 nm)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 58%) AnTuTu 9 score – 537K vs 340K
  • 48% higher CPU clock speed (2960 vs 2000 MHz)
Pros of MediaTek Helio G90
  • Higher GPU frequency (~7%)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 855 Plus
vs
Helio G90

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 855 Plus +58%
537416
Helio G90
340193
CPU 141955 94940
GPU 203776 92912
Memory 89888 57919
UX 106589 94897
Total score 537416 340193
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Image compression 133.6 Mpixels/s 96.4 Mpixels/s
Face detection 22.55 images/s 14 images/s
Speech recognition 40.85 words/s 30.9 words/s
Machine learning 43.9 images/s 26.1 images/s
Camera shooting 23.1 images/s 13.2 images/s
HTML 5 2.95 Mnodes/s 1.9 Mnodes/s
SQLite 743.3 Krows/s 499.9 Krows/s

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 97% -
Graphics test 14 FPS -
Score 2364 -

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 39 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Call of Duty: Mobile 58 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Fortnite 29 FPS
[Medium]		 -
Shadowgun Legends 53 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
World of Tanks Blitz 60 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Genshin Impact 39 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 58 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Device Realme X3 Superzoom
1080 x 2400		 -
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 855 Plus and Helio G90

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.96 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
3x 2.42 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)		 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2960 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.1-A ARMv8.2-A
L1 cache 512 KB -
L2 cache 1 MB -
L3 cache 2 MB -
Process 7 nanometers 12 nanometers
Transistor count 6.7 billion -
TDP 10 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 640 Mali-G76 MC4
Architecture Adreno 600 Bifrost
GPU frequency 675 MHz 720 MHz
Execution units 2 4
Shading units 384 64
FLOPS 1036 Gigaflops 172.6 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 34.1 Gbit/s -
Max size 16 GB 10 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 690 Da Vinci
Storage type UFS 3.0 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 22MP 1x 48MP, 2x 24MP
Video capture 4K at 120FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X24 LTE, X50 5G -
4G support LTE Cat. 20 LTE Cat. 12
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 2000 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced July 2019 July 2019
Class Flagship Mid range
Model number SM8150-AC MT6785
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus official site MediaTek Helio G90 official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Helio G90 and Snapdragon 855 Plus, or ask any questions
