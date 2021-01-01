Snapdragon 855 Plus vs Helio G96
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus (with Adreno 640 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G96 (Mali G57 MC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
40
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
32
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
60
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
44
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
- Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 12 nm)
- Shows significantly better (up to 60%) AnTuTu 9 score – 555K vs 346K
- 44% higher CPU clock speed (2960 vs 2050 MHz)
Pros of MediaTek Helio G96
- Higher GPU frequency (~36%)
- Announced 1-year and 11-months later
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|149882
|92742
|GPU
|197496
|95976
|Memory
|84478
|57726
|UX
|114310
|98195
|Total score
|555132
|346649
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 855 Plus +56%
792
509
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 855 Plus +72%
2856
1657
|Image compression
|133.6 Mpixels/s
|-
|Face detection
|22.55 images/s
|-
|Speech recognition
|40.85 words/s
|-
|Machine learning
|43.9 images/s
|-
|Camera shooting
|23.1 images/s
|-
|HTML 5
|2.95 Mnodes/s
|-
|SQLite
|743.3 Krows/s
|-
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|39 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|58 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Fortnite
|29 FPS
[Medium]
|-
|Shadowgun Legends
|53 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|World of Tanks Blitz
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Genshin Impact
|39 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|58 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Device
|Realme X3 Superzoom
1080 x 2400
|-
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 855 Plus and Helio G96
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.96 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
3x 2.42 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
|2x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2960 MHz
|2050 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.1-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|L1 cache
|512 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|1 MB
|-
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Process
|7 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Transistor count
|6.7 billion
|-
|TDP
|10 W
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 640
|Mali G57 MC2
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Valhall
|GPU frequency
|627 MHz
|850 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|2
|Shading units
|384
|32
|FLOPS
|1036 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|-
|Max bandwidth
|34.1 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|16 GB
|-
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 690
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
|1x 108MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X24 LTE, X50 5G
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 20
|LTE Cat. 13
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 2000 Mbps
|-
|Upload speed
|Up to 316 Mbps
|-
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|July 2019
|June 2021
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Model number
|SM8150-AC
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus official site
|MediaTek Helio G96 official site
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1