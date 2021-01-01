Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 855 Plus vs Snapdragon 480 – what's better?

Snapdragon 855 Plus vs Snapdragon 480

Snapdragon 855 Plus
VS
Snapdragon 480
Snapdragon 855 Plus
Snapdragon 480

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus (with Adreno 640 graphics) and Snapdragon 480 (Adreno 619). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v8
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Gaming
  7. Specs
  8. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus
  • Supports 101% higher memory bandwidth (34.1 against 17 GB/s)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 84%) AnTuTu 8 score – 488K vs 265K
  • 48% higher CPU clock speed (2960 vs 2000 MHz)
  • Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 8 nm)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 480
  • Higher GPU frequency (~32%)
  • Announced 1-year and 6-months later
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 855 Plus
vs
Snapdragon 480

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 855 Plus +84%
488448
Snapdragon 480
265841
CPU 149898 96013
GPU 192313 84253
Memory 92546 62060
UX 55253 81099
Total score 488448 265841

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Image compression 133.6 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 22.55 images/s -
Speech recognition 40.85 words/s -
Machine learning 43.9 images/s -
Camera shooting 23.1 images/s -
HTML 5 2.95 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 743.3 Krows/s -

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 39 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Call of Duty: Mobile 58 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Fortnite 29 FPS
[Medium]		 -
Shadowgun Legends 53 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
World of Tanks Blitz 60 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Genshin Impact 39 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 58 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Device Realme X3 Superzoom
1080 x 2400		 -
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 855 Plus and Snapdragon 480

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.96 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
3x 2.42 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)		 2x 2 GHz – Kryo 460 Gold
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 460 Silver
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2960 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.1-A ARMv8.3-A
L1 cache 512 KB -
L2 cache 1 MB -
L3 cache 2 MB -
Process 7 nanometers 8 nanometers
Transistor count 6.7 billion -
TDP 10 W 3 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 640 Adreno 619
Architecture Adreno 600 Adreno 600
GPU frequency 627 MHz 825 MHz
Execution units 2 2
Shading units 384 128
FLOPS 1036 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 34.1 Gbit/s 17 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 690 Hexagon 686
Storage type UFS 3.0 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 22MP 1x 64MP, 2x 25MP
Video capture 4K at 120FPS 1K at 60FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X24 LTE, X50 5G X51
4G support LTE Cat. 20 LTE Cat. 15
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 2000 Mbps Up to 800 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps Up to 210 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC

Info

Announced July 2019 January 2021
Class Flagship Low end
Model number SM8150-AC SM4350
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

Related Comparisons

1. Exynos 9611 or Snapdragon 855 Plus
2. Exynos 9820 or Snapdragon 855 Plus
3. A13 Bionic or Snapdragon 855 Plus
4. Snapdragon 888 or Snapdragon 855 Plus
5. A12 Bionic or Snapdragon 855 Plus
6. Exynos 9611 or Snapdragon 480
7. Snapdragon 665 or Snapdragon 480
8. Snapdragon 678 or Snapdragon 480
9. Snapdragon 662 or Snapdragon 480
10. Snapdragon 732G or Snapdragon 480

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 480 and Snapdragon 855 Plus, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish