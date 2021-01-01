Snapdragon 855 Plus vs Snapdragon 480
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus (with Adreno 640 graphics) and Snapdragon 480 (Adreno 619). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus
- Supports 101% higher memory bandwidth (34.1 against 17 GB/s)
- Shows significantly better (up to 84%) AnTuTu 8 score – 488K vs 265K
- 48% higher CPU clock speed (2960 vs 2000 MHz)
- Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 8 nm)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 480
- Higher GPU frequency (~32%)
- Announced 1-year and 6-months later
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 8
|CPU
|149898
|96013
|GPU
|192313
|84253
|Memory
|92546
|62060
|UX
|55253
|81099
|Total score
|488448
|265841
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 855 Plus +52%
795
522
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 855 Plus +68%
2830
1687
|Image compression
|133.6 Mpixels/s
|-
|Face detection
|22.55 images/s
|-
|Speech recognition
|40.85 words/s
|-
|Machine learning
|43.9 images/s
|-
|Camera shooting
|23.1 images/s
|-
|HTML 5
|2.95 Mnodes/s
|-
|SQLite
|743.3 Krows/s
|-
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|39 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|58 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Fortnite
|29 FPS
[Medium]
|-
|Shadowgun Legends
|53 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|World of Tanks Blitz
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Genshin Impact
|39 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|58 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Device
|Realme X3 Superzoom
1080 x 2400
|-
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 855 Plus and Snapdragon 480
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.96 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
3x 2.42 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
|2x 2 GHz – Kryo 460 Gold
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 460 Silver
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2960 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.1-A
|ARMv8.3-A
|L1 cache
|512 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|1 MB
|-
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Process
|7 nanometers
|8 nanometers
|Transistor count
|6.7 billion
|-
|TDP
|10 W
|3 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 640
|Adreno 619
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|627 MHz
|825 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|2
|Shading units
|384
|128
|FLOPS
|1036 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|34.1 Gbit/s
|17 Gbit/s
|Max size
|16 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 690
|Hexagon 686
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
|1x 64MP, 2x 25MP
|Video capture
|4K at 120FPS
|1K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X24 LTE, X50 5G
|X51
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 20
|LTE Cat. 15
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 2000 Mbps
|Up to 800 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Up to 210 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|July 2019
|January 2021
|Class
|Flagship
|Low end
|Model number
|SM8150-AC
|SM4350
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 official site
