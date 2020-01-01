Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 855 Plus vs Snapdragon 660 – what's better?

Snapdragon 855 Plus vs Snapdragon 660

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus (with Adreno 640 graphics) and Snapdragon 660 (Adreno 512). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus
  • Performs 4.8x better in floating-point computations
  • Shows significantly better (up to 3.1x) AnTuTu 8 score – 487K vs 157K
  • Supports 129% higher memory bandwidth (34.1 against 14.9 GB/s)
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 14 nm)
  • Announced 2 years and 3 months later
  • 35% higher CPU clock speed (2960 vs 2200 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
  • Higher GPU frequency (~36%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 855 Plus +209%
487968
Snapdragon 660
157824

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 855 Plus and Snapdragon 660

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.96 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
3x 2.42 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)		 4x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.84 GHz – Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2960 MHz 2200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.1-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 512 KB -
L2 cache 1 MB 1 MB
L3 cache 2 MB -
Process 7 nanometers 14 nanometers
Transistor count 6.7 billion 1.75 billion

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 640 Adreno 512
Architecture Adreno 600 Adreno 500
GPU frequency 627 MHz 850 MHz
Number of ALUs 384 128
FLOPS 1036 Gigaflops 217 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 34.1 Gbit/s 14.9 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 690 Hexagon 680
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 2560 x 1600
Max camera resolution 1x 48MP, 2x 24MP 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 120FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity

Modem X24 LTE, X50 5G X12
4G support LTE Cat. 20 LTE Cat. 12
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 2000 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.1 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced July 2019 May 2017
Class Flagship Mid range
Model number SM8150-AC SDM660
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 official site

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 660 and Snapdragon 855 Plus or ask any questions
