Snapdragon 855 Plus vs Snapdragon 660
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus (with Adreno 640 graphics) and Snapdragon 660 (Adreno 512). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus
- Performs 4.8x better in floating-point computations
- Shows significantly better (up to 3.1x) AnTuTu 8 score – 487K vs 157K
- Supports 129% higher memory bandwidth (34.1 against 14.9 GB/s)
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 14 nm)
- Announced 2 years and 3 months later
- 35% higher CPU clock speed (2960 vs 2200 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
- Higher GPU frequency (~36%)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 855 Plus +135%
795
339
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 855 Plus +117%
2856
1319
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 855 Plus +209%
487968
157824
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.96 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
3x 2.42 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
|4x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.84 GHz – Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2960 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.1-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|512 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|1 MB
|1 MB
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Process
|7 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Transistor count
|6.7 billion
|1.75 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 640
|Adreno 512
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Adreno 500
|GPU frequency
|627 MHz
|850 MHz
|Number of ALUs
|384
|128
|FLOPS
|1036 Gigaflops
|217 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|34.1 Gbit/s
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|16 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 690
|Hexagon 680
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|2560 x 1600
|Max camera resolution
|1x 48MP, 2x 24MP
|1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
Connectivity
|Modem
|X24 LTE, X50 5G
|X12
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 20
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 2000 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|July 2019
|May 2017
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Model number
|SM8150-AC
|SDM660
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 official site
Cast your vote
10 (83.3%)
2 (16.7%)
Total votes: 12
Related Comparisons
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus or Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus or Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus or Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus or Samsung Exynos 9820
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus or HiSilicon Kirin 990 (4G)
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 632
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 710
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 636