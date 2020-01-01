Snapdragon 855 Plus vs Snapdragon 675
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus (with Adreno 640 graphics) and Snapdragon 675 (Adreno 612). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus
- Supports 129% higher memory bandwidth (34.1 against 14.9 GB/s)
- Shows significantly better (up to 2.3x) AnTuTu 8 score – 487K vs 207K
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 11 nm)
- 48% higher CPU clock speed (2960 vs 2000 MHz)
- Announced 9 months later
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 675
- Higher GPU frequency (~20%)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 855 Plus +86%
795
427
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 855 Plus +104%
2856
1401
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 855 Plus +135%
487968
207848
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.96 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
3x 2.42 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
|2x 2 GHz – Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2960 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.1-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|512 KB
|16 KB
|L2 cache
|1 MB
|256 KB
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Process
|7 nanometers
|11 nanometers
|Transistor count
|6.7 billion
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 640
|Adreno 612
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|627 MHz
|700-750 MHz
|Number of ALUs
|384
|-
|FLOPS
|1036 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|34.1 Gbit/s
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|16 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 690
|Hexagon 685
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 48MP, 2x 24MP
|2x 16MP, 1x 25MP
|Video capture
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|Кодеки Aqstic, aptX, aptX HD, aptX Classic, 384 кГц/32-бит
Connectivity
|Modem
|X24 LTE, X50 5G
|X12 LTE
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 20
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 2000 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|July 2019
|October 2018
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Model number
|SM8150-AC
|SDM675
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 official site
