Snapdragon 855 Plus vs Snapdragon 712
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus (with Adreno 640 graphics) and Snapdragon 712 (Adreno 616). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus
- Performs 3.3x better in floating-point computations
- Supports 145% higher memory bandwidth (34.1 against 13.91 GB/s)
- Shows significantly better (up to 2.2x) AnTuTu 8 score – 487K vs 225K
- Has 1 MB larger L3 cache size than the Snapdragon 712
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 10 nm)
- 29% higher CPU clock speed (2960 vs 2300 MHz)
- Higher GPU frequency (~14%)
- Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 855 Plus +94%
795
409
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 855 Plus +86%
2856
1533
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 855 Plus +116%
487968
225395
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.96 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
3x 2.42 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
|2x 2.3 GHz – Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2960 MHz
|2300 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.1-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|512 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|1 MB
|-
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|1 MB
|Process
|7 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Transistor count
|6.7 billion
|3 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 640
|Adreno 616
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|627 MHz
|550 MHz
|Number of ALUs
|384
|128
|FLOPS
|1036 Gigaflops
|310 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|34.1 Gbit/s
|13.91 Gbit/s
|Max size
|16 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 690
|Qualcomm Hexagon 685 DSP
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|3360 x 1440
|Max camera resolution
|1x 48MP, 2x 24MP
|1x 192MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
Connectivity
|Modem
|X24 LTE, X50 5G
|X15
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 20
|LTE Cat. 15
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 2000 Mbps
|Up to 800 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|July 2019
|February 2019
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Model number
|SM8150-AC
|SDM712
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 official site
