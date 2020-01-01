Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 855 Plus vs Snapdragon 730 – what's better?

Snapdragon 855 Plus vs Snapdragon 730

Snapdragon 855 Plus
VS
Snapdragon 730
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus (with Adreno 640 graphics) and Snapdragon 730 (Adreno 618). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus
  • Performs 2.7x better in floating-point computations
  • Supports 129% higher memory bandwidth (34.1 against 14.9 GB/s)
  • Has 1 MB larger L3 cache size than the Snapdragon 730
  • Shows significantly better (up to 93%) AnTuTu 8 score – 487K vs 252K
  • 35% higher CPU clock speed (2960 vs 2200 MHz)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~25%)
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 8 nm)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 855 Plus +93%
487968
Snapdragon 730
252629

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.96 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
3x 2.42 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)		 2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2960 MHz 2200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.1-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 512 KB -
L2 cache 1 MB -
L3 cache 2 MB 1 MB
Process 7 nanometers 8 nanometers
Transistor count 6.7 billion -

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 640 Adreno 618
Architecture Adreno 600 Adreno 600
GPU frequency 627 MHz 500 MHz
Number of ALUs 384 128
FLOPS 1036 Gigaflops 386 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 34.1 Gbit/s 14.9 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 690 Qualcomm Hexagon 688 DSP
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 3.0
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 48MP, 2x 24MP 1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
Video capture 4K at 120FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV 384 kHz/32 bit

Connectivity

Modem X24 LTE, X50 5G X15
4G support LTE Cat. 20 LTE Cat. 15
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 2000 Mbps Up to 800 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.1 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced July 2019 April 2019
Class Flagship Mid range
Model number SM8150-AC SM7150-AA
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 official site

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 730 and Snapdragon 855 Plus or ask any questions
