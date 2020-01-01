Snapdragon 855 Plus vs Snapdragon 732G
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus (with Adreno 640 graphics) and Snapdragon 732G (Adreno 618). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus
- Supports 129% higher memory bandwidth (34.1 against 14.9 GB/s)
- Performs 2.1x better in floating-point computations
- Has 1 MB larger L3 cache size than the Snapdragon 732G
- Shows significantly better (up to 73%) AnTuTu 8 score – 487K vs 281K
- 29% higher CPU clock speed (2960 vs 2300 MHz)
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 8 nm)
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G
- Higher GPU frequency (~52%)
- Announced 1 year and 2 months later
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 855 Plus +40%
795
568
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 855 Plus +58%
2856
1813
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 855 Plus +73%
487968
281935
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.96 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
3x 2.42 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
|2x 2.3 GHz – Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2960 MHz
|2300 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.1-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|512 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|1 MB
|-
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|1 MB
|Process
|7 nanometers
|8 nanometers
|Transistor count
|6.7 billion
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 640
|Adreno 618
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|627 MHz
|950 MHz
|Number of ALUs
|384
|128
|FLOPS
|1036 Gigaflops
|486 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|34.1 Gbit/s
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|16 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 690
|Hexagon 688
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|3360 x 1440
|Max camera resolution
|1x 48MP, 2x 24MP
|1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
|Video capture
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X24 LTE, X50 5G
|X15
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 20
|LTE Cat. 15
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 2000 Mbps
|Up to 800 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|5.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|July 2019
|August 2020
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Model number
|SM8150-AC
|SM7150-AC
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G official site
