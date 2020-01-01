Snapdragon 855 Plus vs Snapdragon 765
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus (with Adreno 640 graphics) and Snapdragon 765 (Adreno 620). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus
- Supports 101% higher memory bandwidth (34.1 against 17 GB/s)
- Performs 73% better in floating-point computations
- Shows significantly better (up to 69%) AnTuTu 8 score – 487K vs 288K
- 29% higher CPU clock speed (2960 vs 2300 MHz)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 855 Plus +65%
795
482
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 855 Plus +57%
2856
1820
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 855 Plus +69%
487968
288056
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.96 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
3x 2.42 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
|1x 2.3 GHz – Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
1x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2960 MHz
|2300 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.1-A
|-
|L1 cache
|512 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|1 MB
|-
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Process
|7 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Transistor count
|6.7 billion
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 640
|Adreno 620
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|627 MHz
|625 MHz
|Number of ALUs
|384
|192
|FLOPS
|1036 Gigaflops
|600 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|34.1 Gbit/s
|17 Gbit/s
|Max size
|16 GB
|12 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 690
|Hexagon 696
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 3.0
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|3200 x 1800
|Max camera resolution
|1x 48MP, 2x 24MP
|1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
|Video capture
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X24 LTE, X50 5G
|X52
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 20
|LTE Cat. 24
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 2000 Mbps
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Up to 210 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|July 2019
|December 2019
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Model number
|SM8150-AC
|SM7250-AA
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 official site
Cast your vote
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1
Related Comparisons
- HiSilicon Kirin 980 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus
- Apple A13 Bionic vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus
- Samsung Exynos 9825 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus
- Samsung Exynos 9611 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 765
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 765
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 765
- HiSilicon Kirin 810 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 765
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 765